“That Means I Possess Outstanding Technical Abilities,” Deonna Purrazzo Warns AEW Women’s Champion

Deonna Purrazzo is ALL ELITE and she’s essentially coming after the top Women’s Championship present in the promotion. Soon after her debut on TV as an active talent for the All Elite Wrestling promotion, she set her sights on the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm but the two have yet to come face-to-face in the ring. But that didn’t stop the two from getting engaged in verbal wars.

After her AEW debut on the very first episode of Dynamite, Deonna Purrazzo attacked Mariah May before asking her to send a message to Storm. Then she backed up all her statements on AEW Collision after picking up a victory against Red Velvet which marked her in-ring debut. Now that the win has come, the former Impact Knockouts Champion sent a direct message to Storm on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I Was Not Ready To Do Commentary,” Renee Paquette Blasts WWE

Deonna Purrazzo involved in a heated feud with Toni Storm

“Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities, and that is exactly what I displayed tonight,” she was keen on heating the feud while making it clear that she wants gold as stated on All Elite Wrestling’s social handle.

“You see, it’s quite simple. I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That’s what I’ve built my career on. That’s what led me to AEW. And Toni, one day, that’s what will lead me to the AEW Women’s World Championship.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“I Guarded That Secret With My Life,” AEW Bombshell On Her Arrival

EXCLUSIVE! @DeonnaPurrazzo delivers a simple and effective message to #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. pic.twitter.com/kTnt8Sr57i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2024

Deonna Purrazzo was responding to a backstage interview that Storm was a part of last week’s AEW Dynamite. Storm claims to be feeling like the prettiest girl at the ball due to how many people want her title. However, when it comes to the newbie on the roster wanting her title in particular, Storm tasked her butler Luther to set up a meeting between the two in due course.

The two top female wrestlers confronted each other in recent episodes of Dynamite. Things went in the right way and the dream match between Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title would be happening at AEW’s first Big-Four PPV of the year, Revolution, tonight.