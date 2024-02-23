“I Guarded That Secret With My Life,” AEW Bombshell On Her Arrival

Long before she was signed to All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan, Mariah May received the opportunity to have a tryout for the WWE. In a recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, she looked back at her career achievements including the time that she had a tryout session at a WWE Performance Center located in Enfield, England.

Mariah May expected that she was trying out for a call on the mainstay women’s division of the WWE which could have offered her a WWE contract afterward but it was for the NXT UK brand which stopped functioning after some time. All the current AEW Star gathered from that tryout was a bunch of valuable experiences that she could have used during her indie stint.

“They Wanted Me To Get More Experience,” AEW Bombshell On WWE Tryout Experience

In another conversation with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Mariah May revealed that she kept her signing with AEW a closely guarded secret as this was the biggest opportunity that she could have asked for in her career. But the news got leaked and she was shocked to learn that some of her colleagues already knew about the signing.

“I didn’t tell anybody [about the conversations with AEW] because I guarded that secret with my life. When I saw it leak — I actually woke up in the middle of the night. I think the time it leaked was 5 AM or something, for me, that’s the middle of the night, that’s way too early,” said Mariah May.

“I remember waking up, I picked up my phone and I had never had that many notifications in my life, and I was like, ‘Oh, no!’ To be fair, some of the girls asked, ‘Oh, Mariah, are you going to AEW?’ and I’d be like, ‘No!'”

Mariah May guessed how her AEW arrival was leaked on the internet

In the conversation, Mariah May expressed regret for not informing one of STARDOM’s executives, Rossy Ogawa, about her move to AEW despite having a good relationship with him. It was also asserted by the English star that somebody on the staff at STARDOM leaked information to news outlets.

Following her brief association with the WWE, Mariah May returned to action on the independent wrestling circuit in the United Kingdom, where she continued to explore the scene. She made her way to Japan in January 2023 to have a nine-month stint in STARDOM before finally joining the AEW women’s locker room.