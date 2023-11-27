Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

The “never say never” phrase in the pro-wrestling industry was proved true once again after CM Punk returned to the WWE at this past weekend’s Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in his home state of Chicago, Illinois at the All-State Arena. That’s the biggest news at this point which should be one of the headlines for days to follow.

Some of the fans as well as top WWE Superstars might have liked the way WWE signed CM Punk despite their past animosity but that won’t stop him from becoming a top attention in the company, moving forward. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided the following updates regarding the former WWE Champion coming home after almost 10 years:

– WWE President Nick Khan took the decision to sign CM Punk to a contract, with the support of Chief Content Officer Triple H.
– It was informed that the signing was a multi-year deal, which was reached about 10 days ago. Nobody in WWE knew about this deal, except for Nick and HHH as they were the sole initiative takers to bring him back.
– Top TKO officials including Vince McMahon didn’t know about this decision.

Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

A handful of names knew about CM Punk’s WWE return

Fightful Select reported that the WWE Superstars involved in the Survivor Series 2023 main event – Men’s WarGames match were told about CM Punk’s return by Triple H just minutes before the match. No producers, referees, staff, talent, or even head writers on the creative team were not informed about this return. Hence, no concrete creative plans have been sketched about the top star.

Some of the WWE Superstar are visibly upset with WWE bringing back CM Punk including main event talent Seth Rollins who showed the middle finger at him following the show tapings were over.

One top talent told Fightful that Triple H wanted to keep this return a top secret, and he was successful at doing so. But at the same time, Tripe H could have just started trust issues with the top talents and he might have heat with some of them. Even Drew McIntyre was fuming in the backstage area after the WarGames match.

We can only assume despite what some of the talents think about the return, CM Punk is here to stay in the WWE as a marquee talent and his first match in the company after coming back would presumably go down at Royal Rumble 2024.

Tagged:

cm punk

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return
Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

Nov 27, 2023, 5:51 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years
Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

Nov 26, 2023, 10:53 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames
Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames

Nov 26, 2023, 10:48 AM

Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Returns To WWE After A Decade
Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Returns To WWE After A Decade

Nov 26, 2023, 10:07 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Changes Made To WWE PLE Match On Smackdown
Survivor Series 2023: Changes Made To WWE PLE Match On Smackdown

Nov 25, 2023, 11:04 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?
Survivor Series 2023: Will CM Punk Return To WWE During PLE?

Nov 25, 2023, 10:59 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy