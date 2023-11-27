Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

The “never say never” phrase in the pro-wrestling industry was proved true once again after CM Punk returned to the WWE at this past weekend’s Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in his home state of Chicago, Illinois at the All-State Arena. That’s the biggest news at this point which should be one of the headlines for days to follow.

Some of the fans as well as top WWE Superstars might have liked the way WWE signed CM Punk despite their past animosity but that won’t stop him from becoming a top attention in the company, moving forward. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided the following updates regarding the former WWE Champion coming home after almost 10 years:

– WWE President Nick Khan took the decision to sign CM Punk to a contract, with the support of Chief Content Officer Triple H.

– It was informed that the signing was a multi-year deal, which was reached about 10 days ago. Nobody in WWE knew about this deal, except for Nick and HHH as they were the sole initiative takers to bring him back.

– Top TKO officials including Vince McMahon didn’t know about this decision.

Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

A handful of names knew about CM Punk’s WWE return

Fightful Select reported that the WWE Superstars involved in the Survivor Series 2023 main event – Men’s WarGames match were told about CM Punk’s return by Triple H just minutes before the match. No producers, referees, staff, talent, or even head writers on the creative team were not informed about this return. Hence, no concrete creative plans have been sketched about the top star.

Some of the WWE Superstar are visibly upset with WWE bringing back CM Punk including main event talent Seth Rollins who showed the middle finger at him following the show tapings were over.

One top talent told Fightful that Triple H wanted to keep this return a top secret, and he was successful at doing so. But at the same time, Tripe H could have just started trust issues with the top talents and he might have heat with some of them. Even Drew McIntyre was fuming in the backstage area after the WarGames match.

We can only assume despite what some of the talents think about the return, CM Punk is here to stay in the WWE as a marquee talent and his first match in the company after coming back would presumably go down at Royal Rumble 2024.