Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

Rhea Ripley has been established as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE over the past few years and she’s expectedly dominating the roster. Her reckless persona as well as tremendous accolades had also put her on top of the list of active female wrestlers across multiple promotions. Now, it appears that she’s gained worldwide popularity, as well.

A fan took to Twitter and presented a chart based on Google searches, which revealed that Rhea Ripley is the most popular female WWE Superstar in the United States. On her way to the top spot, the Australian wrestler has beaten the likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka who have all been former champions in the WWE.

Miss Rhea Ripley (in Red) is quite popular on Google in the U.S. and World Wide. It makes sense why she gets so much screen time. pic.twitter.com/VvL9WS0114 — Vin  (@WhoisVindictive) October 30, 2023

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the top female wrestlers not only in the WWE but across the wrestling circuit as a whole. She has earned a huge fan following because of her dedication to this profession. Going by her on-screen character in the WWE, many more years are to follow that she will continue to dominate the scene and it’s also safe to assume that she will continue to be on top of the popularity.

Rhea Ripley made history with women’s world title reign

Rhea Ripley started her title reign at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With that win, she also became the first-ever true Grand Slam winner in WWE women’s division history.

After multiple title defenses in the past few months, Rhea Ripley has now added another accolade to her achievement list. With the WWE Women’s World Championship around her waist, she has spent more than 200 days to set a new record. Given that she’s also the inaugural champion with the title, she also remains the longest-reigning holder of this brand-new title belt that arrived on Raw in May of this year.

As mentioned above, 2023 has been phenomenal for The Eradicator, especially after since she joined The Judgment Day and got paired up romantically with Dominik Mysterio. Not only she won the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 but also became the self-proclaimed leader of Judgment Day in recent times. Hence for all the right reasons, PWI chose Rhea Ripley on the top position for 2023’s 250 list.

