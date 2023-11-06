Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM

Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

Rhea Ripley has been established as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE over the past few years and she’s expectedly dominating the roster. Her reckless persona as well as tremendous accolades had also put her on top of the list of active female wrestlers across multiple promotions. Now, it appears that she’s gained worldwide popularity, as well.

A fan took to Twitter and presented a chart based on Google searches, which revealed that Rhea Ripley is the most popular female WWE Superstar in the United States. On her way to the top spot, the Australian wrestler has beaten the likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka who have all been former champions in the WWE.

“And I’m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the top female wrestlers not only in the WWE but across the wrestling circuit as a whole. She has earned a huge fan following because of her dedication to this profession. Going by her on-screen character in the WWE, many more years are to follow that she will continue to dominate the scene and it’s also safe to assume that she will continue to be on top of the popularity.

WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC

Rhea Ripley made history with women’s world title reign

Rhea Ripley started her title reign at WrestleMania 39 when she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. With that win, she also became the first-ever true Grand Slam winner in WWE women’s division history.

After multiple title defenses in the past few months, Rhea Ripley has now added another accolade to her achievement list. With the WWE Women’s World Championship around her waist, she has spent more than 200 days to set a new record. Given that she’s also the inaugural champion with the title, she also remains the longest-reigning holder of this brand-new title belt that arrived on Raw in May of this year.

As mentioned above, 2023 has been phenomenal for The Eradicator, especially after since she joined The Judgment Day and got paired up romantically with Dominik Mysterio. Not only she won the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 but also became the self-proclaimed leader of Judgment Day in recent times. Hence for all the right reasons, PWI chose Rhea Ripley on the top position for 2023’s 250 list.

Rhea Ripley Reaches Incredible Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Tagged:

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Women's World Championship

Related Article
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue
WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE
Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Nov 16, 2023, 1:37 PM

Top 10 WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For The Year 2023
Top 10 WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For The Year 2023

Nov 16, 2023, 1:31 PM

Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Nov 14, 2023, 9:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic