Wrestlemania 40: Seth Rollins Possibly Facing New Opponent At WWE PLE?

An injury scare around Seth Rollins made WWE’s plans uncertain around Wrestlemania 40 over the past few days but things are seemingly back on track, as of this writing. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion showcased his strong work ethic on Raw as he vowed to go through all the tests to make it to Wrestlemania by all means despite the injury that he’s dealing with.

While defending his title against Jinder Mahal, two weeks ago he suffered an injury that kept his Wrestlemania 40 status in jeopardy but he would eventually be available which led the WWE to re-design plans around him. While CM Punk remains an option to face Rollins at the Show of Shows, a new challenger could emerge for the world title.

After reports emerged about Seth Rollins’ injury, he would confirm of having a torn meniscus during Raw, this week. Despite his injury, The Visionary made it clear that he would still compete at WrestleMania 40 after Gunther interrupted him. The confrontation led the fans to wonder if this could be the matchup that WWE has in store for them.

Gunther to dethrone Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 40?

According to the reports of Sports Illustrated, WWE has a new plan in place for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Gunther is now being touted to be the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and potentially challenge Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. It was also noted how Gunther could end up dethroning Rollins from his title reign,

”After a month of speculation that CM Punk would challenge world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, a new plan is in place. Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania.”

Also, during an interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier on the DC & RC Show, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins noted that he dodged a bullet by not suffering an ACL tear, which would’ve forced him to miss WrestleMania 40 for sure. Charlotte Flair and Cora Jade are dealing with a similar injury and they will miss almost a year due to this.