Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley To Headline WWE Australia PLE In February

WWE is heading down-under in the early part of next year for a massive stadium show in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. This will be the first time that the global wrestling promotion will host a show in more than five years and the excitement is more than high among the fans. Placing big-scale events in such a place also allows the talents belonging to that country to perform in front of their home-country fans.

The assumption is that Rhea Ripley will have the biggest homecoming at Elimination Chamber 2024 among all the Australian talents who are residing in the WWE locker room. Being the resident WWE Women’s World Champion for the past several months, she has solidified her strong status and it makes sense that WWE has plans around her for a main-event match.

Since the Australian region’s WWE Superstars will eventually fill up the card for Elimination Chamber 2024, many already expected Rhea Ripley to be an integral part of the event. Now, 7NEWS Adelaide reports that not only will she be on the show, but she will headline the event.

Rhea Ripley expressed excitement about Elimination Chamber 2024

Previously, Judgment Day’s MAMI told 7NEWS Adelaide that she can’t wait to feel the crowd’s excitement at Crown Jewel 2023.

“I’m so excited, I’m so, so excited and to be able to go over there with WWE and to be announced from Adelaide, South Australia, I can’t wait to hear the reaction and just feel the electricity coming from the crowd.”

Rhea Ripley also added that she wants most of her family members to enjoy Elimination Chamber 2024 and they should be there in live audience. Asserting that her family is big, she also expected that WWE should allow at least 100 reservations for them,

“I don’t know how many I’ll be allowed to have, but I’d like to have at least 100. Just putting it out there WWE please. My family’s very big.”

WWE confirmed that Elimination Chamber 2024 will emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia in February and it will be the second premium live event of next year after January’s Royal Rumble. This announcement came just months after reports were out that WWE was working on bringing a PLE to Australia. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the show.