Eva Marie Claims To Be Highest-Paid Female Superstar In Her WWE Days

Arindam Pal
Dec 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM

Eva Marie Claims To Be Highest-Paid Female Superstar In Her WWE Days

Eva Marie might have not possessed the best in-ring skills in the WWE but that was also one of the aspects that kept her in the headlines. Fans would boo her out of the building for her lack of skills inside the squared circle but at the same time, she would garner tons of reactions with ease. Stirring the post was one of the reasons that WWE kept her under their banner in the first place.

For those who don’t remember, Eva Marie had two separate runs in the WWE and when it comes to wrestling, she didn’t do much in either of those stints. While responding to a post on whether fans would like to see her come back to the WWE, she gave an interesting reply claiming that she was that female name with the highest paycheck,

“As the highest paid Female WWE Superstar, my contract could only activate after a series of talent releases in order to free up the capital to cover my contract. But I am down. Who should WWE cut in order to afford bringing me back? #Evaluation #humble”

The 39-year-old talent takes a subtle jab at WWE sporadically releasing talents to create a void in the female locker room. Given that WWE is mostly looking forward to hiring wrestling-oriented talents, these days, we can only assume that they won’t be interested in bringing Eva Marie back on board.

Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

Eva Marie was last released by the WWE in late 2021

During her last stint with the WWE in 2021, fans went outrageous after Eva Marie returned on TV after several talented wrestlers were released. For their sake, the company eventually released her from the contract within a few months and since then we haven’t seen much of her except for social media. However, she opened up on several occasions about a possible WWE return which was always on the card, per her words.

While speaking with WrestleZone, Eva Marie was once asked whether she had any interest in returning to the formerly Vince McMahon’s company (now a WWE-UFC merger brand owned by Endeavor). Surprisingly, the All-Red Everything Diva revealed that the door is always open for her return to the WWE. She also confirmed having constant talks with the WWE with the following comments,

“Uhm, of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure.”

eva marie

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

