Ex WWE Star Goldberg Hits A Spear On A Fan At NFL Game To Throw Challenge

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Ex WWE Star Goldberg Hits A Spear On A Fan At NFL Game To Throw Challenge

All

WWE

Ex WWE Star Goldberg Hits A Spear On A Fan At NFL Game To Throw Challenge

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM

Ex WWE Star Goldberg Hits A Spear On A Fan At NFL Game To Throw Challenge

Goldberg hitting a spear on somebody has always been a treat to watch for the fans but they wouldn’t probably see it any longer on WWE television. There’s no urgency on the company’s part to bring him back for the one last requested match but that won’t certainly stop him from hitting spear on wherever he wants. The latest occasion of the former WWE Star delivering his earth-shattering maneuver took place during an NFL game.

Bill Goldberg was back in the public eye and he made a special entrance during last night’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. A fan was standing in front of him and he didn’t hesitate to plant him to the ground with the spear. Representing Atlanta, the Falcon mascot also draped him with a championship belt following the spear.

The WWE Hall of Famer also threw down a challenge by saying, “I’m up. Who’s next?”

Wrestlemania 40: New Championship Belt Will Debut At WWE PLE

We haven’t seen Goldberg in action on weekly television for almost a couple of years. The last time the former Universal Champion wrestled in WWE was in a Saudi Arabia event. That most recent appearance came at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship Match via the Guillotine Chokehold submission.

Goldberg may not have one last match in the WWE

Since that match reportedly wrapped things up in his WWE contract, it raises the question of whether Goldberg will be coming back for one last occasion in the company especially after GiveMeSport reports that the former WCW icon has not retired from in-ring competition and that he’s ready to go if and when WWE needs him,

“My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet.” (Quotes courtesy GiveMeSport)

Back in October, Goldberg was interviewed on the Chicago Sports Podcast and he was asked about today’s WWE product in comparison to the days of Monday Night Wars. Here’s what he had to say about the problem with the current WWE product,

“The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep. It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep.”

Goldberg has also noted that he plans on announcing an independent retirement tour, as WWE isn’t interested in bringing him back for an official retirement match. Vince McMahon did promise him this match but a lot of changed in the WWE ever since and he’s no longer running the creative.

Tagged:

Goldberg

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Dec 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person&#8221; In Real Life
WWE Raw: Becky Lynch “Loves Dressing Like A Crazy Person” In Real Life

Dec 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches
Charlotte Flair Finds It Hard To Pick A Favorite From All Of Her WWE Wrestlemania Matches

Dec 11, 2023, 6:46 PM

Ex WWE Diva Deonna Purrazzo Reveals The “Most Perfect Wrestling Match” Of Her Career
Ex WWE Diva Deonna Purrazzo Reveals The “Most Perfect Wrestling Match” Of Her Career

Dec 11, 2023, 6:41 PM

WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode
WWE Raw: Exciting Lineups Revealed For December 11 Episode

Dec 11, 2023, 2:04 PM

Concern About Charlotte Flair Following Injury On December 11 WWE Smackdown
Concern About Charlotte Flair Following Injury On December 11 WWE Smackdown

Dec 11, 2023, 1:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy