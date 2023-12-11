Ex WWE Star Goldberg Hits A Spear On A Fan At NFL Game To Throw Challenge

Goldberg hitting a spear on somebody has always been a treat to watch for the fans but they wouldn’t probably see it any longer on WWE television. There’s no urgency on the company’s part to bring him back for the one last requested match but that won’t certainly stop him from hitting spear on wherever he wants. The latest occasion of the former WWE Star delivering his earth-shattering maneuver took place during an NFL game.

Bill Goldberg was back in the public eye and he made a special entrance during last night’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. A fan was standing in front of him and he didn’t hesitate to plant him to the ground with the spear. Representing Atlanta, the Falcon mascot also draped him with a championship belt following the spear.

The WWE Hall of Famer also threw down a challenge by saying, “I’m up. Who’s next?”

We haven’t seen Goldberg in action on weekly television for almost a couple of years. The last time the former Universal Champion wrestled in WWE was in a Saudi Arabia event. That most recent appearance came at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship Match via the Guillotine Chokehold submission.

Goldberg may not have one last match in the WWE

Since that match reportedly wrapped things up in his WWE contract, it raises the question of whether Goldberg will be coming back for one last occasion in the company especially after GiveMeSport reports that the former WCW icon has not retired from in-ring competition and that he’s ready to go if and when WWE needs him,

“My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet.” (Quotes courtesy GiveMeSport)

Back in October, Goldberg was interviewed on the Chicago Sports Podcast and he was asked about today’s WWE product in comparison to the days of Monday Night Wars. Here’s what he had to say about the problem with the current WWE product,

“The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep. It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep.”

Goldberg has also noted that he plans on announcing an independent retirement tour, as WWE isn’t interested in bringing him back for an official retirement match. Vince McMahon did promise him this match but a lot of changed in the WWE ever since and he’s no longer running the creative.