Wrestlemania 40: New Championship Belt Will Debut At WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 will inevitably be the biggest premium live event that WWE has planned for next year. With a lot of returns happening within the company in recent times, it’s expected that things will heat up even more when the ‘Mania season kicks off via which WWE will deliver a one-of-a-kind affair in the spring of 2024 to be remembered for a long time. It will be the first mega event under the newly created TKO banner that now owns the WWE and the new company is hell-bent on putting up a grandeur.

No specification was made regarding a new WWE title belt

Many superstars are being predicted to feature in some marquee matches at Wrestlemania 40. The latest reports suggest that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also has big plans for the event set for April 2024. Xero News has recently reported the following to indicate that WWE might be debuting a new championship belt eyeing the show of shows,

“A new title has been commissioned for the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania. No word yet for who this is for.”

It was further noted that the upcoming championship belt won’t be related to Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. This suggests that no change is coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship belt, currently held by Roman. These two stars are currently scheduled to battle it out for the undisputed belt in a rematch in the main event of Wrestlemania 40.

A record-breaking title reign could end at Wrestlemania 40

Recently, reports from Xero News also revealed that Gunther’s record-setting title reign is scheduled to end at WrestleMania 40. It was also noted by the source that the current choices for the superstar to dethrone him would be either Brock Lesnar or Chad Gable,

“Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at WrestleMania 41 in a different scenario if they can’t do Lesnar at 40. Chad Gable was discussed recently as a backup plan. WWE officials are super high on Gable and think him dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania would be a star-making moment.”

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and to date, no official match or superstar has officially been announced for the event.