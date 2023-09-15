SportzWiki Logo
Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM

Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023

After enjoying an incredible stint in the WWE stint for almost six years, Summer Rae parted ways with the company in 2017. However, as her Twitter handle suggests, she loves to stay under that character instead of going by her real name Danielle Moinet as she’s mostly addressed via her WWE name by the fans. Plus, she’s also extremely grateful to the company for that five-year timespan.

Following her WWE career, Summer Rae has long been working as the director of marketing and social engagement for Cornerstone Global Management in the Crypto Currency world. At the same time, she is a renowned model across the US circuit who regularly walks on the ramp in top shows.

The New York fashion week is going in full force and Summer Rae was a part of the 2023 edition. As posted on her social media account, she was seen spreading angelic vibes in a pink attire. Her bikini attire was accompanied by wings which presented the former WWE Superstar as an angel.

Prior to this, current WWE Raw roster member, Maxxine Dupri walked New York Fashion Week which marked her debut on the global ramp. WWE’s Chief Content Officer showed his support for the emerging talent by attending the show. As for Summer Rae, she’s expected to work for one more campaign. Plus, she is also admittedly associated with 7 separate designers during NYFW 2023.

Brie Bella Didn’t Invite Summer Rae To Wedding After “Sl*Tty, Classless” Convo With Ex WWE Star

A brief journey to Summer Rae’s WWE career

Summer Rae was signed by WWE in late 2011. She started her wrestling career under the development territories of WWE. Her work in the Florida Championship Wrestling, the-then development Territory of WWE was loved by the fans as she debuted on NXT as a wrestler. She also worked in a popular BFF angle with Sasha Banks during that stint.

In 2013, Summer Rae came to the main roster of WWE holding the hands of Fandango after getting relaunched as the dancing partner of Fandango. WWE decided to push Fandango as an upper mid-carder when he made his main roster debut while the former diva only played the role of a valet of Fandango.

After the duo got separated, Summer Rae played valets for Rusev, Dolph Ziggler, Damian Sandow, and Tyler Breeze before enjoying a short stint in wrestling. But a back injury suddenly drew an end to her career, suddenly in 2016. A year later, she was released from her contract.

Tagged:

Instagram

summer rae

Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

