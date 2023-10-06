Fastlane 2023: Spoiler On Former Champion’s Appearance At WWE PLE

WWE is presenting yet another premium live event, Fastlane 2023 this weekend around which the hypes are relatively low. Although they have booked former franchise players like John Cena into the match card of the PLE, they need to pull up some big stunts to make the night a newsworthy one. Apparently, a big maiden appearance could be in the works to leave the fans talking once the show gets over.

It’s no secret that Jade Cargill has inked a deal with the WWE as the news was officially broken by the company’s head honcho Triple H. There’s been a big question when the WWE Universe will see her first on TV and it seems like they won’t have to wait much longer to see it happening. Tomorrow night’s Fastlane 2023 could be the night of her debut appearance on WWE TV.

PWInsider reports that Jade Cargill will be at Fastlane 2023 and the event should mark the former TBS Champion’s debut on WWE programming. While the capacity of her appearance wasn’t revealed, she is also scheduled to be at weekly TV tapings of the WWE, moving forward which indicates that it’s just a matter of time before she gets included in a storyline,

“Jade Cargill is slated to be at this Saturday’s WWE Fastlane PPV in Indianapolis, PWInsider.com has learned from multiple WWE sources. We are told that she is tentatively scheduled to be at Raw and Smackdown’s TV tapings this week as well.”

Jade Cargill to join WWE Raw after Fastlane 2023 PLE?

The source also informed that Jade Cargill is expected to be a part of the WWE Raw brand, possibly soon after Fastlane 2023 gets over. It’s been emphasized that the way WWE has been hyping up her signing, the former AEW wrestler is likely to get a lot of attention and hype upon arrival,

“The word we are hearing from WWE sources is that former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is currently expected to land on the Raw brand. Cargill was at the WWE Performance Center last week and is back this week again. She was not at the WWE NXT No Mercy PPV over the weekend.”

Interestingly enough, there’s no Raw Women’s Division matchup has been booked on the Fastlane 2023 PPV event and so it’ll be interesting to see who Jade Cargill goes after if the rumored debut does take place at the PPV.