Flashback: Roman Reigns Wrestled 6 Matches In A Week Two Years Ago

Roman Reigns has been the top-most attraction in the WWE for the past three years and beyond. WWE wanted to establish him as the next Brock Lesnar and managed to succeed in a major way. Since unifying the WWE and Universal Titles at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two in April of 2022, The Head of the Table moved on to a part-timer’s schedule which essentially made him a marquee attraction of the company from then onward.

WWE has been the Universal Champion since 2020 summer

Prior to moving to a limited schedule in the WWE, Roman Reigns used to be a workhorse in the WWE who used to wrestle more than anybody on a regular basis. Even during her run with the Universal Title, he was seen in regular matches through 2021 and beyond. While being a regular performer on TV, he did achieve something commendable.

Two years ago, this week in the summer of 2021, Roman Reigns was involved in a feud with Finn Balor on Smackdown while also attending Monday Night Raw to feature in a feud with The New Day. This eventually made him perform in six straight-up matches in just seven days, indicating how much the WWE has depended on him.

List of six straight matches Roman Reigns worked in a week in 2021

1. WWE Live Event: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match – 21 Minutes

2. RAW: The Bloodline (The Universal Champion & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – 13 Minutes

3. RAW (same night): The Universal Champion vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match – 20 Minutes

4. SmackDown: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford – 18 Minutes

5. WWE Live Event: The Bloodline (The Universal Champion & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits – 24 Minutes

6. Extreme Rules PLE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Match for the Universal Championship – 20 Minutes (info – WWFOldSchool)

Unlike that timespan, The Tribal Chief barely wrestles on weekly free TV, these days. His one-off last match on Smackdown came in December 2022 while he last participated in a PLE in the main event of Summerslam 2023. The expectation is that we will get to see him, next at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.