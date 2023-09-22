SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

WWE

News

Pay Per View

WWE News

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Flashback: Roman Reigns Wrestled 6 Matches In A Week Two Years Ago

Arindam Pal

Sep 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM

Flashback: Roman Reigns Wrestled 6 Matches In A Week Two Years Ago

Roman Reigns has been the top-most attraction in the WWE for the past three years and beyond. WWE wanted to establish him as the next Brock Lesnar and managed to succeed in a major way. Since unifying the WWE and Universal Titles at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two in April of 2022, The Head of the Table moved on to a part-timer’s schedule which essentially made him a marquee attraction of the company from then onward.

The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns

WWE has been the Universal Champion since 2020 summer

Prior to moving to a limited schedule in the WWE, Roman Reigns used to be a workhorse in the WWE who used to wrestle more than anybody on a regular basis. Even during her run with the Universal Title, he was seen in regular matches through 2021 and beyond. While being a regular performer on TV, he did achieve something commendable.

Two years ago, this week in the summer of 2021, Roman Reigns was involved in a feud with Finn Balor on Smackdown while also attending Monday Night Raw to feature in a feud with The New Day. This eventually made him perform in six straight-up matches in just seven days, indicating how much the WWE has depended on him.

Full List Of 17 WWE Releases Following Smackdown 2024 Deal Announcement

List of six straight matches Roman Reigns worked in a week in 2021

1. WWE Live Event: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match – 21 Minutes

2. RAW: The Bloodline (The Universal Champion & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. The New Day (WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) – 13 Minutes

3. RAW (same night): The Universal Champion vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match – 20 Minutes

4. SmackDown: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford – 18 Minutes

5. WWE Live Event: The Bloodline (The Universal Champion & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits – 24 Minutes

6. Extreme Rules PLE: Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Match for the Universal Championship – 20 Minutes (info – WWFOldSchool)

Unlike that timespan, The Tribal Chief barely wrestles on weekly free TV, these days. His one-off last match on Smackdown came in December 2022 while he last participated in a PLE in the main event of Summerslam 2023. The expectation is that we will get to see him, next at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Flashback: Roman Reigns Wrestled 6 Matches In A Week Two Years Ago
Flashback: Roman Reigns Wrestled 6 Matches In A Week Two Years Ago

Sep 22, 2023, 1:23 PM

The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star
The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

Sep 15, 2023, 6:45 PM

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India
Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

Sep 12, 2023, 1:55 PM

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023: The Great Khali Challenged Roman Reigns To A Match
WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023: The Great Khali Challenged Roman Reigns To A Match

Sep 9, 2023, 1:54 PM

John Cena Named Roman Reigns THE GOAT Before 2023 WWE India Live Event
John Cena Named Roman Reigns THE GOAT Before 2023 WWE India Live Event

Sep 9, 2023, 1:42 PM

“You Never Know What The Future Holds For Drew In Bollywood,” Top WWE Star On Doing Hindi Movies
“You Never Know What The Future Holds For Drew In Bollywood,” Top WWE Star On Doing Hindi Movies

Sep 9, 2023, 1:36 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links