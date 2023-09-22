Full List Of 17 WWE Releases Following Smackdown 2024 Deal Announcement

Some major WWE releases were expected soon after the WWE-UFC merger was made official earlier this month, creating the TKO group. With that, Vince McMahon can no longer be considered to be the unprecedented decision-maker in the WWE.

Then, last night the announcement of a new TV deal for WWE SmackDown was made regarding the show moving to FOX starting next October. This deal will reportedly be netting the company $1.4 billion over 5 years as reported via Wall Street Journal. Soon after that announcement, WWE releases continued to be informed via concerned superstars as well as reliable outlets with the company beginning to inform talents of their releases from last morning.

List of 17 WWE releases following Smackdown TV deal announcement

Some of the WWE releases came forward on social media about their departure from the company while various outlets confirmed the rest. Overall, 17 WWE Superstars will now be considered as free agents including some top names. The list of released WWE talents goes as follows,

– Dolph Ziggler

– Mustafa Ali

– Emma

– Rick Boogs

– Aliyah

– Elias

– Riddick Moss

– Top Dolla

– Shelton Benjamin

– Dana Brooke

– Mace

– Mansoor

– Quincy Elliot

– Bryson Montana

– Dabba-Kato (aka Commander Azeez / Babatunde)

– Shanky

– Yuliya Leon

Sean Ross Sapp has reported via Fightful Select that all of these WWE releases will have 90-day non-compete clauses, which means they can’t sign with other promotions for the next 3 months. This essentially affirms that they can’t compete for the rest of 2023 unless they secure a date in the final week of this year.

Dolph Ziggler is the most recognizable name in the list of WWE releases. Being a former World Heavyweight Champion, the show-off literally has been a WWE-lifer as he spent almost 20 years with the company starting in the mid-2000s. Ziggler’s last match took place May 29 on Raw against JD McDonagh which ended after a double count-out. Upon his release, he got shoutouts from The Rock and John Cena for all his contributions to pro wrestling.

Emma, another name from the WWE releases, appeared to be having a heartbreaking moment. Last evening, WWE announced their next major PLE from Australia and Emma was excited to be a part of that show since it will go down from her home country. Soon after, she was informed about the release. Alongside Emma, her boyfriend Riddick Moss also had to leave the WWE.