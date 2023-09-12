SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE RAW

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Proving the long-going speculations true, ex-WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax has returned during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Entering the fray as a heel figure, she’s also going straight after the WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The 9/11 episode of WWE Raw witnessed a main event where the WWE Women’s World Champion defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch from Payback. This time, Dominik Mysterio was barred from ringside so that he couldn’t impact the outcome of the match.

Eventually, at the end of the match, Nia Jax returned to WWE Raw and quickly went after Rodriguez. Jax laid out Raquel with the Samoan Drop on the floor. This helped Rhea in hitting her Riptide finisher on Raquel and pinning her to retain her title.

Following the match on WWE Raw, Jax set her sights on the champion. She hit Rhea with a head butt, leg drop, and a Banzai Drop to send the show off-air. With this, it’s pretty natural that a three-way feud over the women’s world title will now kick-off which could also set up a future matchup at the upcoming WWE PLE, Fastlane.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period

Nia Jax is a one-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion

Starting from 2016, Nia Jax was a mainstay in the WWE women’s division upon her arrival from the NXT scene. She won the WWE Raw Women’s Title on one occasion at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 34 by defeating Alexa Bliss. In addition to that accolade, she’s also a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler.

WWE previously released Jax on November 4, 2021, and since then she hasn’t been signed to any outside wrestling promotion. Afterward, she made one single appearance with the WWE, this past January during the Royal Rumble premium live event, where she was a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Jax entered the rumble as the 30th entrant before quickly getting eliminated by several superstars. No other follow-up appearances were reserved for her until the latest episode of WWE Raw.

For those who don’t know, Nia Jax belongs to the Samoan family to which The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Usos belong and hence, many believed that it was just a matter of time before she would be back in the fold. Eventually, those assumptions have now turned out to be true.

WWE Smackdown: Title Defense Set For IYO SKY On September 22 Episode

Tagged:

Nia Jax

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Ex WWE Diva Confirms Her Return To Action During 2023 Fall
Ex WWE Diva Confirms Her Return To Action During 2023 Fall

Sep 18, 2023, 2:20 PM

WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024
WWE Australia Premium Live Event To Be Announced For Early 2024

Sep 18, 2023, 1:53 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Expected To Perform At WWE Saudi Arabia PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Expected To Perform At WWE Saudi Arabia PLE

Sep 18, 2023, 1:42 PM

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023
Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Podcast And OnlyFans Debut In 2023

Sep 16, 2023, 2:16 PM

WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition
WWE Raw: Stacked Card Set For September 18 Episode Amid NFL Competition

Sep 16, 2023, 1:56 PM

The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns
The Rock Reveals Scrapped Plans For WWE Wrestlemania 39 With Roman Reigns

Sep 16, 2023, 1:50 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links