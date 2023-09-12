Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Makes Big Return On September 11 Episode

Proving the long-going speculations true, ex-WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax has returned during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Entering the fray as a heel figure, she’s also going straight after the WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

The 9/11 episode of WWE Raw witnessed a main event where the WWE Women’s World Champion defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez in a rematch from Payback. This time, Dominik Mysterio was barred from ringside so that he couldn’t impact the outcome of the match.

Eventually, at the end of the match, Nia Jax returned to WWE Raw and quickly went after Rodriguez. Jax laid out Raquel with the Samoan Drop on the floor. This helped Rhea in hitting her Riptide finisher on Raquel and pinning her to retain her title.

Following the match on WWE Raw, Jax set her sights on the champion. She hit Rhea with a head butt, leg drop, and a Banzai Drop to send the show off-air. With this, it’s pretty natural that a three-way feud over the women’s world title will now kick-off which could also set up a future matchup at the upcoming WWE PLE, Fastlane.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Husband Offers Unique Support During Pregnancy Period

Nia Jax is a one-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion

Starting from 2016, Nia Jax was a mainstay in the WWE women’s division upon her arrival from the NXT scene. She won the WWE Raw Women’s Title on one occasion at the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 34 by defeating Alexa Bliss. In addition to that accolade, she’s also a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Shayna Baszler.

WWE previously released Jax on November 4, 2021, and since then she hasn’t been signed to any outside wrestling promotion. Afterward, she made one single appearance with the WWE, this past January during the Royal Rumble premium live event, where she was a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Jax entered the rumble as the 30th entrant before quickly getting eliminated by several superstars. No other follow-up appearances were reserved for her until the latest episode of WWE Raw.

For those who don’t know, Nia Jax belongs to the Samoan family to which The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Usos belong and hence, many believed that it was just a matter of time before she would be back in the fold. Eventually, those assumptions have now turned out to be true.

WWE Smackdown: Title Defense Set For IYO SKY On September 22 Episode