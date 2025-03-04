We will see and hear from Cody Rhodes on the latest upcoming edition of WWE Smackdown for the very first time since the dastardly attack suffered at the hands of John Cena.

The announcement of Rhodes’ appearance on WWE Smackdown came on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix by the voice of the WWE, Michael Cole during commentary. Cole added following a vignette shown on Raw by saying that he had been in touch with Rhodes since the attack at Elimination Chamber but he didn’t reveal anything else apart from this Friday’s appearance.

After winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match, John Cena confronted Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring in a promotional for their upcoming headliner match set for WrestleMania 41. The Rock and rap star Travis Scott then came to the ring, to receive an answer from Rhodes on whether he’d give Rock his soul.

After Rhodes rejected the offer, Cena acted like he was overwhelmed with the decision but he then followed Rock’s instructions and low-blowed Rhodes before putting him down in a bloody mess. With Rhodes’ well-being in question, the fans will now look forward to this week’s Smackdown as the undisputed champion responds to the bygone happenings.

Apart from this appearance, Randy Orton and Jade Cargill have also been added to the WWE Smackdown lineup set for this week. Both made their return at the Elimination Chamber, targeting two individuals who should set up potential Wrestlemania matches. Cargill is going after Naomi as her possible attacker while Orton is focused on Kevin Owens, the one who took him out with a piledriver.

Given that WWE Smackdown is returning to the extreme city of Philly, a street fight was already announced for the show with long-term rivals Chelsea Green and Michin going at it again. There’s no update if the United States title will be on the line in this match.

WWE Smackdown March 7 episode match card

WWE Smackdown visits the City of Brotherly Love Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the March 7 episode from the Wells Fargo Center and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

– Cody Rhodes will appear

– Jade Cargill will appear

– Randy Orton will appear