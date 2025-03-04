The legendary Hardy Boyz – Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT airing from Florida. Heading into the Roadblock special edition from Madison Square Garden, next week, the current TNA Tag Team Champions have now been booked for the March 4 episode as revealed during this Monday’s Raw.

The Hardys are also booked to defend the TNA Tag Team titles against Fraxiom (NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom) on Tuesday, March 11 WWE NXT Roadblock show from New York City. This match will actually go down from The Theater situated at the garden with around 5000 capacity.

The Inaugural Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance on the February 25th episode of WWE NXT. Green and Piper Niven were shown in a backstage segment aired, last week as they got into a heated verbal confrontation with the flourishing tag team of Zaria and Sol Ruca.

Zaria and Sol Ruca challenged the pair to a match on the March 4 episode of WWE NXT, and Green and Niven accepted which is also currently official for tonight’s episode. Despite being a part of the NXT roster, Green has crossed over to NXT in recent times. She lost to Giulia on the September 10th episode of NXT while she also faced Roxanne Perez on the May 7th episode.

Two more matches are set for WWE NXT with North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defending against Shawn Spears while Kelani Jordan’s beef with Jaida Parker will continue as they meet in a one-on-one bout.

WWE NXT March 4 episode match card

Before heading into the Madison Square Garden, WWE NXT will build things up for the show on the March 4 episode that takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the currently confirmed match card that stands as follows,

– TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy appear

– NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Shawn Spears

– Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

– Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker