Jodynne Grace was one of the biggest surprises to come out for the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, this past Saturday. Most of these surprise attendees might have had one-off appearances in the bout. But in the case of the former TNA wrestler, WWE has plans intact so that she can go on to become a bonafide performer in the mainstay league.

Reports do affirm that Jordynne Grace’s appearance at Royal Rumble wasn’t just a guest spot but it officially kicked off her WWE career. According to Fightful Select, she will begin her journey on the NXT brand, but that stay there won’t be long given that she’s previously spent a short timespan on that show while being the TNA Knockouts Champion.

WWE sources further confirm that Jordynne Grace has signed a 5-year main roster-level contract, signaling that her time in developmental is expected to be short before she makes the jump to either Raw or SmackDown. As part of her deal with the company, the powerhouse performer will retain the rights to her name and theme song.

Jordynne Grace received a shoutout from WWE CCO Triple H

As such, Jordynne Grace competed in her second consecutive Women’s Royal Rumble at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. However, this year, she entered the match as a WWE Superstar after officially signing up with the WWE. Before coming to the WWE, she’s been a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion who should serve as the latest notable addition to WWE’s women’s division.

Following the appearance, Triple H also endorsed the newest member of the WWE roster in his signature style. The WWE Chief Content Officer took to Twitter/X to share a picture that he took with Jordynne Grace, backstage. He also stated that if you weren’t familiar with her now, you would be soon enough. In reply, he only said that it was time to play the game.

Time to play the game! 😤 https://t.co/nCjNRpJLVF — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 3, 2025

The real first surprise of the women’s Royal Rumble match came in the form of Jordynne Grace who entered the women’s Rumble fray at number 19, debuting as a WWE Superstar. Michael Cole noted on commentary that she was a part of TNA when she was competing in last year’s Royal Rumble but from Saturday night’s she’s now officially a part of the WWE roster.