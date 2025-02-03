The Legendary Trish Stratus was absent from WWE programming since her steel cage match with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023. However, with the 25th anniversary of her professional wrestling career falling this year, she was vocal on social media about returning to the ring, again, possibly for the WWE. At this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event, that supposed aspect became a reality.

Participating in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, Trish Stratus appeared to be one of the surprise appearances of the night as well as the match. With that, she also made her in-ring return to WWE TV during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She was unable to make history by winning The Rumble and seizing a spot at Wrestlemania 41 but she’s hoping to make further appearances in the future.

WWE took to their official Twitter account and uploaded a video of Trish Stratus after the Royal Rumble premium live event was over. As seen in the post, she talked about her experience of returning to the WWE for this match and how great it was to witness women from different generations mixing it up in the ring, including NXT stars and the TNA wrestlers.

Trish Stratus felt honored to be part of the Royal Rumble match

Admittedly, Trish Stratus felt honored and proud to be a part of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. She also mentioned trying to go to WrestleMania 41, but it didn’t work out well for her. The WWE Hall of Famer then blamed Nia Jax for being so dominant in the match who was also the reason behind her and nine other female superstars’ elimination from The Rumble.

“Just seeing the girls in there and seeing the different generations, really. NXT girls coming up and TNA crossover, it was like a little bit of everything, and I feel honored and humbled to be with them,” Trish Stratus continued.

“These are fun moments for fans, and these are fan-friendly events. I was trying to go to WrestleMania, and that didn’t work out since Nia is very big—it’s undeniable how big she is.”

The interviewer Byron Saxton then stated that it’s always been an honor to have Trish Stratus back in the WWE. He also questioned whether fans might see her in action, soon again. In response, the veteran teased making her return to the WWE again soon but going by her below comments, this Rumble return might have been a one-off TV appearance for her,

“Maybe you will, let’s see. Thanks for always being there for me, you too Byron, but you guys especially.”