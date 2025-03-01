Since entering the WWE in the fall of 2024, Giulia has absolutely been on a tear. Debuting for NXT, WWE has essentially built her as a major star power with immense future potential and a cornerstone figure of the WWE women’s roster which led to a championship win in early 2025. Scheduled for her next title defense, the Japanese star is reportedly facing a hiccup on the road.

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio was the first to reveal that one of the competitors of the NXT women’s title match set for Roadblock 2025 PLE is injured. PWInsider later confirmed that Giulia was the one to be dealing with the injury and that’s the reason that WWE announced the champion vs. champion bout for her against NXT women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

In an update to the situation, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that multiple WWE sources have now confirmed Giulia isn’t dealing with a major injury. However, she does possess some minor “bumps and bruises,” as one source described it. She is kind of “banged up” and has been dealing with many issues due to the physicality that comes along with her responsibilities that come inside the squared circle.

Giulia will wrestle at NXT Roadblock 2025 despite an injury

Several sources within WWE have confirmed that her injury is not major which subsequently led Johnson to clarify that Giulia is still expected to wrestle against Vaquer at NXT Roadblock 2025 that is slated for early March. However, the injury situation may just cause her to drop the top NXT women’s title on that night.

Giulia bested Roxanne Perez at the NXT New Year’s Evil to begin her reign as NXT Women’s Champion in January. She then successfully defended the title against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade at Vengeance Day. Thus, NXT Roadblock 2025 will mark her second title defense where all signs point toward Vaquer holding both women’s titles by the end of that night.

It was during the February 225 episode of NXT that it was announced that NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will be going one-on-one with the Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match at NXT Roadblock 2025 at Madison Square Garden on March 11. The dream match was always in WWE’s pipeline but it was possibly preponed due to the former dealing with an injury that’d need time-off to recover from.