The upcoming NXT Roadblock 2025 premium live event received a major boost-up on the latest coming weekly episode of NXT. NXT Women’s Champion Giulia has been confirmed to collide with the women’s NXT North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title matchup on the show with one of them coming out as a dual champion at the PLE.

If the current updates are any indications then the NXT Women’s Champion Giulia is dealing with an injury ahead of her title-for-title match at NXT Roadblock 2025 set for March 11 and she should be the one to drop her title to Vaquer.

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio has hinted that one of the competitors is injured and she will need time off after the match at NXT Roadblock 2025. PWInsider later confirmed that Giulia was the one to be dealing with the injury. Though the details of her condition remain unclear, the expectation is that she would come up short in the champion vs. champion bout.

“Without spoiling it, because if I spoil it I spoil the match, one of these women is banged up, needs time off. And so they’re doing the match and then she’s taking time off. So that’s what happened,” Bryan stated in his report.

Giulia has just begun her reign as NXT Women’s Champion, last month after she bested Roxanne Perez at the NXT New Year’s Evil. The Japanese star then successfully defended the title against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade at Vengeance Day. Thus, NXT Roadblock 2025 will mark her second title defense where she’s likely to come up short.

Both, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer are the new cornerstone figures of the current NXT scenario and henceforth, they were already expected to clash inside the WWE ring. However, with the sudden booking for their match at NXT Roadblock 2025 especially with a title-for-title stipulation in place, we’re bound to believe that injury should be the reason behind the match setup.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 premium live event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, March 11 on The CW at 8 PM Eastern Time in its usual airing timeslot. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s & Women’s North American title for title match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Moose

– TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz defend against Fraxiom