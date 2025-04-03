Curiosity around Giulia’s current status in the WWE continues as she is still staying away from in-ring sessions. While this essentially affirms the previous injury reports coming out of the Roadblock 2025 special event in March, WWE is still reportedly in denial about such injury around the Japanese sensation.

There’s no explanation been given on WWE’s part for Giulia’s recent absence from NXT programming and it has raised questions among fans since the former champion has become quite popular during his short WWE stint. Sean Ross Sapp sought clarification on the status of the ex-NXT Women’s Championship following her loss to Stephanie Vaquer and received some updates.

According to the updates gathered by Sapp via Fightful Select, it’s been informed that Giulia has been present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but has not been actively participating in training sessions. The trend has continued since her match with Vaquer at Roadblock,

“Those who Fightful Select heard back from confirmed that Giulia had been at the WWE Performance Center of late, but had not been participating in classes since the match with Vaquer.”

Giulia reportedly still dealing with an injury

It was also noted that speculations within the Performance Center suggest a possible ankle injury picked up by the WWE Superstar, “The rumor at the WWE PC was an ankle injury, though we’ve not confirmed that.”

It’s also been added that WWE remains optimistic about Giulia’s potential return, but any concrete updates have yet to surface, “WWE was hopeful that she could return soon, but we’ve not heard any updates regarding that.”

Interestingly, Giulia attended an NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, last month in what was a surprise appearance as she confronted Cora Jade on the microphone. She not only made her return but also sent a message to Jade by taking her down. The Beautiful Madness got shortly physical stating that she’s coming back for the NXT Women’s Championship again.

A completely innocent @CoraJadeWWE is attacked by Giulia for no reason at #NXTBartow I hope this relates to TV booking 🙏

In the main event of the NXT Roadblock 2025 specials, airing, live on The CW, Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated NXT Women’s Champion Giulia (c) to become a double champion. With this win, Vaquer has also become the first-ever dual championship holder in the history of the NXT Women’s Division.