For the past several months, WWE Universe has been trying hard to find out details about Goldberg’s final match in the WWE. While the company is yet to bring any official statement about this, the legendary name himself provided an update, possibly hinting at competing in his hometown for the WWE for one final occasion.

Goldberg will wrestle for the final time in 2025, calling it a quit to his iconic in-ring career. Speaking to My San Antonio, he didn’t reveal any specifics about this potential retirement match but rather shared where he intends to have the farewell match, instead,

“It’s going to be in the South. This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”

In a follow-up, sources told Fightful Select that the current plan is for Goldberg’s final match to be held in Atlanta. In a strategic move, WWE is planning to hold Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, the same date as AEW’s All In: Texas PPV from Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena and many believe that this would be the venue that he would lace up the boots for one final time.

Goldberg’s connection to Atlanta goes way back in WCW days

Goldberg initially made his name in wrestling as part of WCW, a promotion that hosted most of its big events in the Southern United States. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, his biggest moment in history, capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hollywood Hogan, would also take place in the South.

Plus, Goldberg has mainstream ties to Atlanta, having played football for both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. Being a native of the city for many years, he appeared at WWE Bad Blood, last October at the State Farm Arena to fuel up the rumors of his WWE retirement match in the first place.

As for Goldberg’s opponent in his supposed retirement match, it still remains a mystery. Many assume that WWE might set up GUNTHER for that position as he had an altercation with The Myth at the WWE Bad Blood PLE in Georgia. Plus, the latter also announced his retirement plans shortly after his face-off with the Austrian that led many to believe The Ring General would give him a perfect send-off.