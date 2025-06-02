WWE has recently pulled Wrestlemania 42 from the already announced location, New Orleans, Louisiana, with the reported reason being predicted lower revenue from this year’s Las Vegas edition. That being said, the newly secured location for the biggest WWE premium live event of the year is yet to be announced, and Saudi Arabia remains a valid option for the time being.

As reported by Fightful Select, WWE sources have remained quiet on any future deal related to Wrestlemania. However, several other locations were discussed internally, including London. However, sources also say that WWE is asking for a large site fee to bring the event there, making the chances less.

This is something that’s contrasting with AEW, as they pay venues and cities for shows like All In and Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has shown interest in hosting a WrestleMania, although it’s not imminent that the show will emanate from the country in the near future.

Plus, a longtime WWE employee told Fightful that if the company ever does bring the Show of Shows to Saudi Arabia then it would likely happen later in the year. Plus, it should move with a different name like “Super WrestleMania,” similar to The Greatest Royal Rumble. Many industry insiders believe that this move will eventually happen. The first significant step in this direction was the confirmation of the Royal Rumble 2026 PLE visiting Riyadh.

WWE using Las Vegas as a bidding tactic for hosting Wrestlemania

For the time being, Las Vegas is being considered as the assumed location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, following the success of the 41st edition in the city. The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE is considering hosting ‘Mania in Vegas regularly. The city could host it frequently, if not on a yearly basis, especially in years when it isn’t hosting events like the Super Bowl or NCAA championships.

Also, according to Fightful Select, WWE’s discussions about doing WrestleMania in Las Vegas more often could create a negotiation war among cities interested in bringing in the WWE,

“Regarding the rumors that WWE could take WrestleMania to Las Vegas more often, many in the company believe that is a negotiation tactic to encourage cities to bid more.”