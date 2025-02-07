The once superman John Cena, also touted to be Super Cena could simply be helmed as a shadow from his heyday as he’s out on a retirement tour. Coming back to television during the WWE Raw Netflix premiere on January 6, he’s promised an exciting time ahead of him as we enter the road to the Wrestlemania 41 season in a fired-up promo.

In one of the most notable elements of the promo was John Cena stating that he’d not consider him to be a future champion given the fact that he’s been unable to pick up a win on television in nearly seven years. The exact number of days was also pointed out with the number being 2446 as of January 6.

This was an interesting stat given that John Cena often returned for one-off matches during this timespan. As such, the former franchise player of the company may have forgotten to spell out an important detail from his promo which was further rectified by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

John Cena’s last singles win came in 2018 on Raw

Meltzer explained that John Cena is actually not winless in the last seven years, but rather he’s been unable to secure a win in a one-on-one competition on television. The 16-time World Champion picked up two multi-person tag team matches at Fastlane 2023 and then the night after Wrestlemania XL on Raw,

“John Cena actually won a match on Raw on April 8, 2024, which was his most recent match, but that was a trios match. He also won a tag match on the October 7, 2023, Fastlane PPV show … Actually, with the exception of PPV losses to Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns, and a loss in a four-way match on Raw in 2019, he’s won every match he’s had since late 2018.”

Meltzer also mentioned that John Cena has two singles match wins in dark matches during WWE SmackDown tapings that happened in 2023 against Dominik Mysterio and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. He further explained that his last singles win on television came in 2018, because afterward, most of the matches that he was featured in, were multi-man contests.