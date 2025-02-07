The retirement tour of John Cena has just kicked off with a couple of appearances in the early phase of 2025. There’s no update on him making regular appearances for the time being at least until the Elimination Chamber PLE passes by, next month. But things around him will eventually go bigger in the future with WWE reportedly making some big plans for the tour to get boosted up.

According to the reports of Billi Bhatti on the Dirt Sheets Wrestling Informer podcast, WWE is planning on hosting an additional Premium Live Event in December 2025, with TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts being the frontrunner to be the host,

“I have learned that WWE are en route to setting up an additional PLE in the month of December. They are targeting TD Gardens as the venue, which as you guys know is in Boston, and I believe they will be setting that up as Cena’s farewell.”

In general, WWE has shredded its original December-slotted premium live event, TLC over the past several years, primarily due to the Holiday season in mind. But they might break the tradition given how important John Cena has been for the franchise over the years. As such, the report also noted that WWE might name the PLE, Ruthless Aggression similar to the era that was synonymous with him.

John Cena’s final PLE match could take place at MSG

It was also added by the source that the final date of this year’s WWE Holiday tour falls on December 27. In general, WWE hosts an annual live event at the Madison Square Garden, a day earlier during the Holiday tour and that being said, the New York City can also turn out to be the host of John Cena’s final PLE match as an active in-ring competitor.

During the post-Royal Rumble press conference, John Cena said that he’s going to compete in the Number-One Contender Elimination Chamber match as he also plans to main-event WrestleMania 41,

“I’m going to the Elimination Chamber to win, and I’m going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania, and win a 17th Championship, because that’s what’s best for business.”

Upon coming short at winning the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble, John Cena currently has one last chance to get into the Wrestlemania 41 main event spotlight and that goes through Elimination Chamber, a PLE that has him featured on the poster as the main attraction.