Harley Cameron saw a meteoric rise in terms of professional wrestling skills in the past several months which also put her in championship matches. For the time being, she’s dealing with a tough loss from this weekend’s AEW Collision live episode taking place in the Atlantic City. But being a brave-heart, she promises to come back just like a meteor.

While speaking in a new digital exclusive, Harley Cameron and her newly found ally on AEW programming, Anna Jay reacted to the happenings from AEW Collision, backstage, with Anna calling her tag partner a meteor, to cheer her up from a loss.

Harley Cameron was visibly upset about letting everyone down after coming up short on the AEW Collision against Megan Bayne. Pulling her up, Anna noted how they have never experienced something like a Megasus in their lie and it’s tough to handle her in the first place. However, she had full faith in the Australian Superstar’s comeback with her help.

“You’re right. I am a meteor and meteors don’t quit. This meteor is still coming down to rain terror on Megasus, the little raptor Penelope Ford. You might not know when,” Harley Cameron acknowledged.

“You might not know where, and it could be me. It could be Anna. Or it could be Mr. Woody. Just be sure that just like the meteor, we’ll be coming.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Harley Cameron lost a self-issued challenge to Megan Bayne

On the May 3 episode of AEW Collision, Harley Cameron went one-on-one with Megan Bayne and came up short. Cameron blasted Bayne with a running knee, but a follow-up attempt at Bayne with suicidal dive was intercepted as Bayne propped her up for Fate’s Descent for the win. After the match, Penelope Ford and Bayne would continue their opponent, with Anna Jay rushing the ring to make the save.

Previously, Harley Cameron released a promo on social media saying that Bayne is like a dinosaur, strong and ferocious, but she doesn’t believe in those creatures. Allegedly, Bayne crossed the line after an attack on Jay on Dynamite. She went to Coachella together with Jay to become friends with her, and thus, the Megasaus was challenged to the match on Collision.