Toni Storm’s Timeless persona has become infamous among the fans for her outspoken personality and she has one major statement to share on the latest episode of AEW Collision airing on the TNT Network. On the weekly show, she was scheduled to compete in a title eliminator match which she did compete in but it was the promo, afterward, that caught everybody’s attention.

On the May 3 live episode of AEW Collision, “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost via submission in what marked her third straight title eliminator match win. Frost dropped her with a crossbody but she backfired with a sitdown powerbomb for the near fall. She tried for the hip drop, but Frost intercepted and caught her for the Chiller Driller for another near-fall.

Toni Storm eventually recovered and managed to connect with the pendant hip drop in the ring corner before applying the TCM Chickenwing submission, as Frost passed out. The champion celebrated by lying in the ring as she took the mic to drop some pipebombs.

Toni Storm reminds her bisexuality on AEW Collision programming

Addressing that while everyone’s coming for her, Toni Storm, herself, is coming for them instead. She headed out of the ring, all around the crowd, and outside the arena in the Atlantic City boardwalk (the host city of this week’s AEW Collision). She further said she’d be here, queer and always timeless while wrapping up her promo.

“I could be right here next to this man. I could be over here, excuse me. I could be right here with this lovely gentleman. I could be right here pretending to be asleep. I’m gonna be right here on this bloody broadwalk [sic],” Toni Storm gave a cry. “And one thing I know is for sure: I will be ready! I will be sweaty! I am here and I am queer! And I will always be … timeless!”

It was unusual for a pro-wrestling talent to declare the words “I am here and I am queer” on a nationally televised wrestling program. However, Toni Storm came out publicly as bisexual in 2021, while working for WWE, and that notion was promoted on WWE’s social media account. The latest thrown phrase on Collision is considered to be a tweak on the longtime LGBTQ+ activist phrase “We’re here, we’re queer.”