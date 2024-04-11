Fireworks were in store for the WWE Universe at Wrestlemania 40 as well as Drew McIntyre who ended up clinching the World Heavyweight Title. However, his Wrestlemania moment quickly turned into a nightmare, thanks to CM Punk and Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

Wrestlemania 40 Sunday opened up with the massive World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. Both the men brought out the absolute best in each other with their common enemy CM Punk watching the match at ringside as the guest commentator of the match.

In the end, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins in the first match of WrestleMania 40 Sunday to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This marked his third win in the WWE with the world title which lasted for barely a few minutes. His efforts to send a message to CM Punk turned the tables against him as Priest cashed in his MITB contract and snatched away the title.

Drew McIntyre won two separate world titles at Wrestlemania

Though the title run didn’t last long, Drew McIntyre managed to make history with his victory against Seth Rollins, as per an update from Ringside News. He joined an elite list of stars who had the honor to become a new world champion at the Grandest Stage of them All with two different titles. Only The Undertaker, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins are on the list to do so.

In 2020, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania 36 to win the WWE Championship while the World Title was in his grasp for almost five minutes at Wrestlemania 40. Now that Punk is the reason behind his title loss, an immediate feud could begin on Raw if the latter is cleared to wrestle.

In the main event of the post-Wrestlemania 40 episode of Raw, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the new number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre went for the Claymore Kick but CM Punk interfered from the commentary table and stopped him from hitting Jey with the move by holding his leg. Jey thus got to score the pinfall win. That being said, The Scottish Warrior now has another added reason to go after the Second City Savior.