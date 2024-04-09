Over the past few days, there’ve been chatters over the WWE Draft 2024 edition as it’s been one anticipated event in the company that brings excitement to the WWE Universe. Things become stagnant, sometimes on the roster, and a shakeup is needed via this annual process.

On the post-Wrestlemania 40 edition of Raw, it was confirmed that the WWE Draft 2024 edition will be held over two nights at the end of April instead of the beginning of May. It begins on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and ends on the April 29 episode of Raw. The locations for the events are given below:

– Friday, April 26: WWE Draft Night One – SmackDown from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

– Monday, April 29: WWE Draft Night Two – Raw from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

In a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Triple H made a significant revelation and that was the confirmation of the return of the WWE Draft 2024 within the coming month or so. This announcement essentially affirmed that WWE is already setting the stage for another round of roster changes and fans can already start making their guesses about the reshuffle.

WWE Draft 2024: NXT Superstars to be part of shakeup

While Raw and Smackdown talents will be a part of the WWE Draft 2024 process, a few NXT Superstars should also be a part of the process. Alongside the Raw and Smackdown GMs, NXT GM Ava was also present at the scene to indicate that stars from WWE’s third brand will be attending the shakeup.

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has already been confirmed to be a part of WWE Draft 2024. He made a surprise appearance on Raw and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in his debut match on the flagship show. This comes after Dragunov retained his title against Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver PLE, this past Saturday night.

Backlash 2024 is scheduled for May 4, 2024, and just like last year, the assumption is that the new rosters following WWE Draft 2024 on Raw and Smackdown might come into effect following the conclusion of the premium live event.