“I Am So Proud Of What I Have,” WWE’s Becky Lynch Dishes Out On Her Autobiography

Being one of the top WWE superstars, Becky Lynch always remains under the spotlight irrespective of her TV status in the company. Heading into Wrestlemania 40, she will also celebrate one of the biggest milestones of her life when she brings out a memoir on herself which has been in progress over the past three years.

Becky Lynch’s autobiography, ‘The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” will be released on March 24, and the WWE Superstar is seemingly proud to share only truthful stories through her pro-wrestling journey. However, the reader might get excited about getting to her up-close-and-personal but it could adversely affect her life.

“I’ve written very truthfully, maybe sometimes at my own detriment… I think people will appreciate the candidness of it, and I think it’s pretty funny,” Becky Lynch said while appearing on The Casual Podcast. “I think it’s a pretty funny, hilarious read –- this is just me thinking I am hilarious, but I hope people enjoy it.”

Becky Lynch was inspired by Mick Foley while writing her autobiography

The MAN further proceeded to mention how she’s been honest while writing the book and it led her to think of being an a**hole at times in life. Overall, it’s been an eye-opening experience but she got to realize some of the most rewarding periods of her life.

Becky Lynch got to jump into the autobiographical world after learning lessons from her idol, Mick Foley. However, she wrote the early manuscript, all by herself,

“Actually, I had him to bounce things off; he was one of the first people to read it and give me feedback. Then I implemented that and kind of almost changed it completely since he probably read it. Not completely, but really improved it to the point where now I am so proud of what I have.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

The journey in the book will take us through Becky Lynch’s life and career including her early days of wrestling in Ireland and then her rise to fame within the WWE. As previously revealed by the top female star of the WWE, she started writing this book when she was away from the WWE with an injury in 2020 due to pregnancy reasons. Then during another hiatus in 2022, she probably had finished writing the project.