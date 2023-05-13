Saraya is genuinely considered a trailblazer in the history of women’s wrestling be it in the WWE or AEW. Back in the day, she performed all over the UK indie scene as a teenager before finally coming to the USA for a decade-long stint with the WWE and becoming the anti-diva who broke down barriers for female talents in the world of professional wrestling.

A career-threatening neck injury then put a question mark on her wrestling career but she eventually fought hard to get back to wrestling. Saraya made her way to AEW and immediately made an impact as the top-most babyface. Soon enough a heel-turn was in store for the leader of The Outcasts – the strong heel faction in AEW also containing Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

“I Will Fu**ing Lose It On You,” AEW Star Saraya Blasts Fan For Joking About Her Leaked Sex Tape

Despite all her inspiring works in or outside the wrestling rings, Saraya does possess a lot of haters who don’t leave a chance of trolling for her physique or the fact that her sex tape was leaked on the internet, more than six years ago. Coming back from that uncertain situation, she is making waves in the wrestling circuit but that certainly isn’t enough for a portion of people.

Saraya reveals reason why she can’t wrestle on regular occasions

While recently speaking on season five of Taylor Wilde’s podcast, Saraya revealed suffering from endometriosis and a situation with an endo belly. Per, Medical News Today, this causes a ‘painful and often severe abdominal bloating associated with endometriosis.” This is the sole condition that prevents her from wrestling as her belly swells up.

“Growing up so young, the thing that used to bother me the most out of everything is the way they would look at my weight, because everyone has an opinion about your — lately as well, they’ll turn it back around. They tell me that I’m looking a little bigger than usual and I wanna tell them, listen, I’m getting older,” Saraya continued her recent experience over health and fat-shaming.

“I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me and then people will just think I’m fat and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea’ but everyone has an opinion.”

Saraya has blasted uncountable fans on social media for shaming her over multiple reasons but the trend of making her a soft target just doesn’t end. In a recent instance, she had to teach a lesson to such a hater in public outside a hotel room. It’s clear that the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion still has to go through the struggle on a daily basis despite being one of the most popular superstars of this generation.