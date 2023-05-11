Perhaps no other female wrestler has such a colorful career quite like Saraya when it comes to professional wrestling. Over her almost two-decade-long career, she wrestled all around the UK and the USA to make a name for herself and she does boast of millions of followers all over the globe. After all, The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions did make a movie about her career and her famous pro-wrestling family.

Apart from the bright side in her career, there’s a flip side where Saraya reached a suicidal stage in life, a few years ago when she was in the WWE. An infamous sex tape leak in March 2017 gave birth to a scandal that literally ruined. It took a lot of guts for her to overcome that situation and come back to wrestling despite suffering a career-threatening injury.

However, often fans would make a mockery of this sex tape leak of the former Paige and the instance repeated prior to this week’s Dynamite. Saraya jumped on Twitter to let everyone know about an interaction that she had in public. While she is glad to sign things for people, you shouldn’t mock her private video leak.

Saraya taught a lesson to a person trying to fool her in the hotel

Apparently, Saraya’s makeup artist caught the fan red-handed and then the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion verbally blasted that person in public. Here’s more from what the popular AEW Superstar had to offer on Twitter,

“If you come to my hotel and wait outside of it for me to sign shit. I sign stuff even though I know you sell it. Im nice to you and then say I’ll be back down after glam to take pics, for me to walk inside and for you to then make fun of my tapes to the Uber driver that asked what I did and not realize my make up guy is right there I will fu**ing lose it on you. Like I just did. Do not disrespect me or any wrestler ever. I will not sign shit for you for free ever again. EVER. Don’t even ask. I’m done with the scummy auto sellers.”

Moving on from the curveballs that life had to throw toward her, Saraya is back as a full-time talent on AEW TV and she’s one of the biggest attractions that the company could offer. Next week, on Dynamite, she alongside her Outcasts team members will join forces against The Homegrown talents in AEW in a six-woman tag team match.