“I Don’t Think They Liked Me Too Much,” The Bella Twins Aimed Former WWE Bombshell

Under the new creative leadership of Triple H in the WWE, Mandy Rose remains in the conversation of the company’s fanbase about a potential return. Although, no reported move has been noticed from the WWE’s side, an unprecedented return of CM Punk has recently passed by and fans are hopeful about seeing the bombshell back on the scene.

Apart from her achievements in wrestling, Mandy Rose has been part of the Total Divas starcast who joined the WWE in 2015 and participated in Tough Enough. She was part of Total Divas during its fifth season and was publicly introduced to the then Divas division. Going by her words, she wasn’t universally welcomed by them.

There have been some rumors about a past beef between Mandy Rose and The Bella Twins and that was apparently true. The former Golden Goddess recently came clean about the heat that she once had with the former Divas Champion. Speaking with the Power Alphas podcast, she claimed that the effort of pleasing The Bella Twins was unsuccessful,

“I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and … they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them. Like, I felt like everyone was kind of always … trying to please the Bellas. The girls and … I was trying to please them, too, but … I don’t think they liked me too much in the beginning, I’m not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them.”

Mandy Rose expected to have mended fences with The Bellas

We can only guess that the existing heat was wiped out between the two sides as they moved forward in their career. During her stay under the NXT 2.0 brand as the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose once paid tribute to Nikki Bella by donning a red baseball cap, and a similar gear to the elder Bella.

It was during that phase that Mandy Rose headed to the top of her NXT career by holding the NXT Women’s Title for 413 days. She was the top-most attraction for the Tuesday Night show that reign came to an end, and she was quickly released from the company which came as the biggest shock to the wrestling fraternity.