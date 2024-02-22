AEW’s CJ Perry Wants “To Be The Best Wrestling Manager” Surpassing Paul Heyman

The once WWE diva Lana is back on the professional wrestling scene under her real name CJ Perry after joining All Elite Wrestling. Starting from her debut on the Tony Khan-owned promotion at All Out pay-per-view, she is acting as a manager on TV who is eager to fetch some top-notch names and to churn out celebrity mega-stars of those.

While being in the WWE, CJ Perry spent several years of her career as a manager before breaking out as a singles competitor during the past few years of her time in the company. She is now in AEW and fans wonder whether she’ll be seen in a wrestling stint. For the time being, she made it clear to be more focused on becoming a manager rather than becoming a performer in the ring.

Speaking of managers, Paul Heyman is arguably the greatest of all time in this genre. Not only that, he is one of the most impressive talkers on the microphone, whose skills as a manager have helped to build star powers like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and now Roman Reigns. CJ Perry admittedly has been eyeing for that same position as she begins this new journey with the AEW.

CJ Perry wants AEW talents to approach her to be managed

While talking to Chris Van Vliet, CJ Perry was asked if she would wrestle in AEW. In reply, she only showed focus and determination to be the best manager of all time to possibly take Paul Heyman’s spot in that regard. The Ravishing Russian admittedly has no goals for championship wins but to be on that spot where talents would approach her to be managed by her.

“I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. I want to be when people think of, I, people often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right?” CJ Perry detailed.

“I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, ‘I want CJ Perry to manage me.’ I would rather do than rather than be a champion and fight whatever for championships. I want to be the best hustler for those people to be champions and create a legacy and name that way.”

It’s no secret that once lived up to WWE’s theme of serving sports entertainment during her heyday with the company. Despite her lack of wrestling skills, she became one of the key highlights of WWE’s women’s division and now it’s perhaps time for the AEW creative team to use her fruitfully.