“I Just Renewed My Deal With Them,” Hulk Hogan Extends Working Deal With WWE In 2023

Hulk Hogan remains one of the all-time greats in the professional wrestling industry no matter how old he’s currently. Given his charm and willpower, he would still be ready to square off in a match inside the squared circle which would never be approved by the WWE management. But that won’t change the smooth working relationship that he possesses with the company.

Hulk Hogan revealed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast that he renewed his contract with the WWE. Going by the below comments, it seems like the company still pulls up tons of merchandise via the WWE Hall of Famer which is the sole reason why he is around the brand.

“I still work with the WWE all the time. I just renewed my deal with them,” said Hulk Hogan. “It’s always fun to go out there and maybe I can hang onto one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring.” It was also added in the conversation that he has been approving merchandise every day and has up to “900 [merchandise] licenses.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match

Hulk Hogan never got his farewell match in the WWE

Hulk Hogan had been very much vocal about competing in one final match at Wrestlemania. Back in 2021, the biggest event of the year took place in his home state of Florida and he was hell-bent on getting onto the card but WWE was in no position to offer him a match in his 70s. Hence, he was rightly utilized in the host’s role for the show.

The last time that Hulk Hogan was seen in a WWE ring was in 2006 at SummerSlam, where he defeated Randy Orton. Before that at Summerslam 2005, he defeated Shawn Michaels at the very same PPV event of the summer. After that, he went to Impact Wrestling (then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), where he wrestled for seven more years with his last match coming in January 2012. In that contest, he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Kurt Angle and current WWE talent Robert Roode.