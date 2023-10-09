Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match

WWE’s biggest premium live event of the year, Wrestlemania 40 is waiting in next year’s spring where a galore of stars is expected. The extravaganza is scheduled to go down from the city of Brotherly Love where all the top billings from both Raw and Smackdown rosters will be there. Plus, the much-anticipated matchup featuring The Rock is still on the table for the main event saga.

For a few years now, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been discussed as the headliner of Wrestlemania. Appearing on a new interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson indeed revealed that there were talks of having the match go down at WWE WrestleMania 39 in his home turf of Hollywood, California but things couldn’t be get together.

The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Rock talked about appearing at Wrestlemania 40 on The Pat McAfee Show

Now that The Rock returned to the WWE for a one-off edition of Smackdown on the September 15 edition of Smackdown, rumors are again rife about WWE planning the match for Wrestlemania 40. The Brahma Bull is certainly aware of the circumstances as well as the recent WWE merger with UFC and he’s admittedly open to feature in the match at Philadelphia.

“So we got really, really close, but we couldn’t actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, ‘Hey, listen, there’s a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia.’ [eyebrow raise] I’m saying that’s a potential too. I’m open [to it]. I’m open,” The Rock stated upon getting asked about a match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Wrestlemania 40 set from Philadelphia in April

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6, and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania which marks the fifth two-night event in a row starting from 2020. This will be the second WrestleMania hosted in the City of Brotherly Love following WrestleMania 15 in 1999.

Adding The Rock into the event will amp up the festivities around Wrestlemania 40 to a big extent. The last time we saw him in a full-length match at this grandest stage was in 2016. Hence, a return at ‘Mania will end an eight-year hiatus for him.