“I Think It’s A Happy Competition,” Becky Lynch On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Main Event

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been a power couple in the WWE as well as in the pro-wrestling circuit since early 2019. While maintaining their duties as top WWE Superstars with a regular schedule, they both are parents who like to spend time together with their beloved daughter Roux. But having a child never put them away from their responsibilities as father and mother, respectively.

Both the top superstars have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions in the WWE and have even worked together in the past. With the Wrestlemania 40 main event approaching closer and two slots available on two separate nights, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now fighting for those two spots.

Seth Rollins is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and will defend his title at WrestleMania 40 and this essentially confirms that he will feature in the main event slot at Night One. There is also the possibility of Becky Lynch’s main-eventing Night One if her match with Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship gets official for the Show of Shows.

Wrestlemania 40: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins eyeing Night One main event spot

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Becky Lynch was asked about the situation at home as both of them will be gunning for the WrestleMania 40 main event spot given that Roman Reigns will consume the Night Two headliner spot. THE MAN made it clear that it’s been a healthy competition between her and her husband and whoever wins the spot, they would be happy for each other.

“I think it’s a happy competition. because at the end of the day, the best person is going to win, right? But there is nobody that has worked harder for the last 12 years for this company who has taken a lot and put it all on his back and has constantly done it with a great attitude and given his all,” Becky Lynch continued.

“So to be able to watch him main event WrestleMania would be incredible. To be able to watch me main event WrestleMania would be incredible because there is no other woman that has done what I have done for the past decade in this company.”

“She’s Actually Going To Come Back Faster,” Ric Flair On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback

Becky Lynch talks about the healthy competition with Seth Rollins to main event #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c6yClZCtY8 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) February 14, 2024

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Becky Lynch will be gunning for the Wrestlemania 40 title match against Rhea Ripley by winning the Women’s Chamber match. Seth Rollins isn’t booked to compete at the upcoming PLE as he’s recovering from an injury in the first place but he will be back at ‘Mania in action defending his world heavyweight title.