“She’s Actually Going To Come Back Faster,” Ric Flair On Charlotte Flair’s WWE Comeback

It’s the Wrestlemania season and Charlotte Flair should have been experiencing one of the busiest schedules of the year if not the injury bug would have bitten her. The injury came at the very end of 2023 when the chances of headlining events like Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, or Wrestlemania in April have now been vanquished.

During the December 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months. That will be a huge blow for the women’s division as a marquee name will be out and won’t be on the card of WrestleMania and even Summerslam. The hiatus depends on how fast she can recuperate from the surgery that went down in the first week of January.

“I Have A Story To Finish Too,” WWE Bombshell Wants Her Own Wrestlemania Moment

As one can assume, Charlotte Flair is on her path to recovery as she provided a recent injury rehab update, sharing that she is already back in the gym just 14 days after undergoing surgery. She shared photos of herself on Instagram in a knee brace where she could be seen walking on the treadmill without a brace.

In more update, her father Ric Flair spoke to Busted Open Radio, and revealed that according to Dr. Dugan, who has been with the company for 30 years, Charlotte Flair was regarded as one of the top three athletes they’ve ever operated on, alongside the likes of Bo Jackson,

“I was speaking with Dr. Dugan. He’s been there 30 years. He said Ashley is one of the top three athletes that they have ever done surgery on. Think about that. We’re talking Bo Jackson. We’re talking, I mean, I can go down the list of people.”

WWE’s The Undertaker Saves Michelle McCool After Sudden Mishap In Gym

Charlotte Flair’s recovery path is going smoother than expected

The Nature Boy further commented on Charlotte Flair’s recovery and highlighted how hard she’s been working to be back as fast as she can. She’s surpassing all the recovery expectations and that should force her to return faster than recommended in the WWE. With that, the exceptional athletic qualities of her daughter were also emphasized,

“Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments.”

In 2023, Charlotte Flair stayed in the title chase for most of the year by challenging Asuka and IYO SKY for the title belt. She also competed in WarGames for the first time when she teamed with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi to defeat Damage CTRL. Time will tell how WWE will utilize her upon the comeback that’s possibly happening in late summer.