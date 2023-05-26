One of the top matches for NXT Battleground 2023 will see the NXT Women’s Championship hanging in the balance. After remaining vacant for the past few weeks, it’s almost time that a new champion would be crowned for the title when Tiffany Stratton takes on Lyra Valkyria. This will be a first-time-ever matchup in a tournament final contest.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tiffany Stratton reflected on the importance of this matchup in her career at NXT Battleground 2023. This is going to be her first one-on-one title match opportunity and she is seemingly confident about picking up the biggest W of her career,

“Yeah, it’s my first-ever singles title match. It’s my first singles pay-per-view, it’s my second pay-per-view ever. I’m ready, let’s do it.” When asked if she can guarantee victory, Stratton responded, “Oh, yeah, I’m ready. I was born for this.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

WWE’s resident Barbie doll added that a loss against Valkyria wouldn’t also affect her, mentally. If that happens then then she would go back to the basics and figure out what her weaknesses are so that she can make improvements in her ring techniques.

A loss at NXT Battleground 2023 would rather ignite the fire inside the 24-year-old superstar to get better in her career. Stratton also added that she wants to be a major WWE superstar to be headlining WrestleMania one day and she wants to accomplish the goal no matter what.

Tiffany Stratton competed in a couple of title matches before NXT Battleground 2023

Earlier this year in April, Stratton competed in her first WWE premium live event match at NXT Stand and Deliver in April by taking part in the six-woman ladder match for the NXT Women’s Championship. On that night, Indi Hartwell emerged to be the winner and the new champion.

Later, Stratton and Roxanne Perez challenged Hartwell in a triple threat on April 25, but Hartwell retained despite suffering an injury. Later, that injury and a main roster call-up forced India to vacate her title to set up a championship tournament that will now culminate at NXT Battleground 2023.

Over on this week’s NXT, two semi-final matches went down to determine the two finalists. In the first match, Lyra Valkyria defeated Cora Jade while Tiffany Stratton defeated Roxanne Perez in the main event to book their spots in the final match. Going by the looks, Stratton is seemingly the favorite to become the new champion at NXT Battleground 2023 as Valkyria is already booked in a new feud against Cora Jade.