“I Went On A Date With” The Bella Twins, Ex WWE Superstar Admits

Nikki and Brie Bella combinedly known as The Bella Twins are no longer under the WWE banner as announced during mid-March. Since The Bellas are trademarked by the WWE, they’ve been transformed into The Garcia Twins by using their real last names. The departure from the WWE after spending nearly 17 years was indeed shocking since they were considered to be WWE Lifers.

Both The Bella Twins won the Divas Title on multiple occasions, Nikki twice, and Brie once. The duo might have not worked full-time for the promotion since 2016 but they were under Legends Contract with the company, playing crucial roles as the brand ambassadors and being a part of the Women’s Evolution process. Achievements earned by the duo have earned them admirers all around the globe.

One of those appears to be EC3, an ex-WWE Superstar. Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 remembered a time when she had the opportunity to go on a date with The Bella Twins. During the conversation, he revealed that Nikki and Brie are the same in real life just like we had seen them on TV on Total Bellas.

EC3 revealed the dissimilar nature of The Bella Twins in real life

The former Impact Wrestling star added that The Bella Twins are dissimilar in nature. While Nikki is a fashionista, Brie is more connected to nature. EC3 also added that he had a crush on the two legends and he didn’t hesitate to go out on a date with them.

“In reality, they are kind and very much like the personas they portray. They are just extensions of themselves. They are twins; they are very similar but they are very different. Brie is into holistic things like nature’s cool and Nikki’s high-end, Kardashian-style stuff,” EC3 shared his experience about The Bella Twins.

“It’s all cool; they are great people; sweethearts. I had a crush on them and I went on a date with them. Isn’t that cool? That’s life imitating art.”

Soon after the news of The Bella Twins’ WWE departure was spread on the internet, they themselves opened up about the decision to leave by talking about it on their podcast. Nikki specifically mentioned that the decision to leave the WWE was a long time coming. They primarily left the company to explore other avenues but it doesn’t mean that they were bidding goodbye to the promotion “forever” and hence the doors for a return will remain open.