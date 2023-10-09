WWE’s The Bella Twins Don’t Use Husband Surnames For These Two Reasons

The Bella Twins might have moved forward in their life as well as career with a new name and identity, the globe knows them better as bonafide WWE Superstars only. They have always expressed their gratitude to the WWE for putting them onto the map but it was finally time for the duo to explore the next phase in their life without the limitations put up by the WWE.

Therefore, The Bella Twins opted for the name The Garcia Twins with Brie and Nikki Bella becoming Brie and Nikki Garcia. Interestingly, both the former WWE Superstars are married but they never opted to choose the surnames of their husbands, ever. Speaking in previous interviews they admittedly wanted to stick to their roots by sticking up to the Garcia surnames.

The Bella Twins recently joined in for a conversation with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed that it was difficult for them to move on in their career without getting associated with the WWE.

Brie Bella is married to AEW star Bryan Danielson while Nikki is married to Artem Chigvintsev. The WWE Hall of Famers said that they did consider using their married names but then Artem’s last name was too difficult to pronounce. Plus, they wanted to use the ‘Twins’ phrase in their names which is why they now go with The Garcia Twins name.

The Bella Twins had to be permitted to use their name outside the WWE

During the conversation, The Bella Twins also talked about their official duties while acting as a ‘WWE Ambassador’ in the past where they were assigned to make 12 appearances a year. It was also revealed since WWE owned their name, they had to “ask for permission” for all their non-WWE projects. The two finally wanted to take ownership of their names for projects outside of WWE and the name change thus came as a relief.

Nikki Bella, one half of The Bella Twins previously explained that they love their husbands and while they will continue to use their last names on legal documents, they wanted to return to their roots and honor their Mexican culture by using the Garcia name. This decision was also apparently a tribute to their father whom they have recently reconciled with during Nikki’s wedding.

