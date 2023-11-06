“And I’m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

Seth Rollins is a true workhorse when it comes to work ethic in the WWE as no one has been working tirelessly on TV more than him. Being the reigning world heavyweight champion in the company puts a lot of chips on his shoulders and he is ready to carry the load. Apart from being a professional wrestler, we can also call him a movie star as he’s become an experienced one.

In the near future, we will be able to call Seth Rollins a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he will be seen in the upcoming edition of the Captain America movie. The superhero movie titled Brave New World formerly called Captain America: New World Order. The world heavyweight champion is scheduled to play an undisclosed villain.

Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Seth Rollins opened up about the filming experience and thought he couldn’t go too in-depth in it due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that has prevented the actors from promoting work. However, it was noted that he would be playing a recognizable character, and that had a great time during the filming process even though he had very little knowledge about filming a movie.

WWE Wants Roman Reigns To Be Despised By The Fans FOR THIS REASON

Seth Rollins on the learning process he had during Captain America filming

The Visionary was clear-cut about being a bonafide professional wrestler for the past two decades. While putting up in-ring work comes in handy for him, working skills are hard to pick up. But then he also adapted through the years to learn new things in life and career.

“Look, I’m 38. I’ve only been doing wrestling for 20 years, nonstop. That’s it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a car wash when I was in my early 20s, and that’s it,” Seth Rollins elaborated.

“Other than that, all I’ve done is wrestling. So any time I get outside of my comfort zone, I’m nervous … But I was in good hands, and it was a really fun, fun experience. And I’m excited to see how it turns out, and hopefully, everybody doesn’t hate me. I don’t wanna have ruined everybody’s vision of this character, so I’m doing my best. I hope people enjoy it.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Recently, Seth Rollins has been given the coveted number-one spot on this prestigious PWI 500 list which is being considered a significant achievement in his illustrious career. Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champions for the fourth time in his career to carry forward the Monday Night Raw brand on his broad shoulder.