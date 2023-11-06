“And I’m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

“And I’m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM

“And I&#8217;m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

Seth Rollins is a true workhorse when it comes to work ethic in the WWE as no one has been working tirelessly on TV more than him. Being the reigning world heavyweight champion in the company puts a lot of chips on his shoulders and he is ready to carry the load. Apart from being a professional wrestler, we can also call him a movie star as he’s become an experienced one.

In the near future, we will be able to call Seth Rollins a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he will be seen in the upcoming edition of the Captain America movie. The superhero movie titled Brave New World formerly called Captain America: New World Order. The world heavyweight champion is scheduled to play an undisclosed villain.

Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, Seth Rollins opened up about the filming experience and thought he couldn’t go too in-depth in it due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike that has prevented the actors from promoting work. However, it was noted that he would be playing a recognizable character, and that had a great time during the filming process even though he had very little knowledge about filming a movie.

WWE Wants Roman Reigns To Be Despised By The Fans FOR THIS REASON

Seth Rollins on the learning process he had during Captain America filming

The Visionary was clear-cut about being a bonafide professional wrestler for the past two decades. While putting up in-ring work comes in handy for him, working skills are hard to pick up. But then he also adapted through the years to learn new things in life and career.

“Look, I’m 38. I’ve only been doing wrestling for 20 years, nonstop. That’s it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a car wash when I was in my early 20s, and that’s it,” Seth Rollins elaborated.

“Other than that, all I’ve done is wrestling. So any time I get outside of my comfort zone, I’m nervous … But I was in good hands, and it was a really fun, fun experience. And I’m excited to see how it turns out, and hopefully, everybody doesn’t hate me. I don’t wanna have ruined everybody’s vision of this character, so I’m doing my best. I hope people enjoy it.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Recently, Seth Rollins has been given the coveted number-one spot on this prestigious PWI 500 list which is being considered a significant achievement in his illustrious career. Starting his year with a heated feud with Logan Paul at Wrestlemania, The Visionary became the world champion in May at Night of Champions for the fourth time in his career to carry forward the Monday Night Raw brand on his broad shoulder.

Tagged:

hollywood

Seth Rollins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End
WWE Live Event Johnson City: Major 490-Day Streak Comes To An End

Nov 13, 2023, 11:11 AM

Seth Rollins Approaching Incredible Landmark In 2023 WWE World Title Run
Seth Rollins Approaching Incredible Landmark In 2023 WWE World Title Run

Nov 7, 2023, 7:12 PM

“And I&#8217;m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America
“And I’m Excited To See How It Turns Out,” WWE Star Seth Rollins On Working In Captain America

Nov 6, 2023, 1:59 PM

“When Do I Want To Wrap This Thing Up?” Seth Rollins On Retirement From WWE
“When Do I Want To Wrap This Thing Up?” Seth Rollins On Retirement From WWE

Nov 3, 2023, 1:42 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: Seth Rollins On The Verge Of Making History At WWE PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: Seth Rollins On The Verge Of Making History At WWE PLE

Nov 2, 2023, 7:18 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Rumor Killer On Champion Vs. Champion Main Event
WWE Survivor Series 2023: Rumor Killer On Champion Vs. Champion Main Event

Oct 25, 2023, 12:26 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic