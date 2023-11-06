WWE Wants Roman Reigns To Be Despised By The Fans FOR THIS REASON

Roman Reigns has been the show-runner in the WWE for the past three years with multiple title belts around his shoulder. While he maintained the status of being the undisputed champion in the company, WWE gave him the privilege to maintain a part-time exclusive schedule which started in early 2022 and it continued since then.

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, Solo Sikoa appeared on the stage alongside Jimmy Uso to provide leverage to the champion.

CM Punk Reportedly Set For A WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

Since Roman Reigns once again managed to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with help from The Bloodline, fans are complaining about the same interference finish becoming a regular aspect of his matches. Plus, with the part-time schedule continuing for him, a negative backlash has already started around him. A report from WWFOldSchool mentioned that’s exactly what WWE wants.

Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win

WWE’s plans around Roman Reigns is working pretty well

WWE Officials reportedly want Roman Reigns to be absolutely despised, so that when he gets defeated by a babyface, the biggest pop possible for that particular superstar could be generated. In that case, fans would automatically appreciate the new champion for his accomplishment.

It was also noted in the report that the biggest problem that WWE has faced with new babyface champions is that fans turn on them after a few months into their title reign and those babyfaces are forced to turn heel. WWE utilized the same strategy with Brock Lesnar where this part-time champion strategy helped in building babyface champions like Roman Reigns (2018), Seth Rollins (2019), and Drew McIntyre (2020).

WWE wants to utilize Roman Reigns’ ability

Plus, WWE is also aware that Roman Reigns is capable of using the natural heel heat to turn his opponents into big babyfaces. Braun Strowman could be a huge example of the same who got over with the fans during his program with The Big Dog who already received big heat from the fans after he ‘retired’ The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Following his win at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns is reportedly scheduled to move into another hiatus until early 2024 when he would only be back to compete in a match at Royal Rumble 2024.