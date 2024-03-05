WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Medically Cleared For Action On March 4 Episode

There have long been speculations over Seth Rollins’ Wrestlemania status in January after he ended up picking up an injury. WWE inserted a kayfabe aspect to the scene and made things even more uncertain at the beginning of 2024 but then it was confirmed that his world title will be defended at the Show of Shows.

In the opening segment of WWE Raw, this week, Cody Rhodes wasted no time in addressing the challenge laid down by The Rock on last week’s SmackDown. He was cutting a fiery promo during the March 4, 2024 Monday Night Raw episode in San Antonio, Texas setting the stage for a tag team match at Wrestlemania 40 Night One before getting joined in the ring by Seth Rollins.

The two agreed that The Bloodline would be a bigger power heading into Wrestlemania. Seth Rollins had no interest in letting that dominance continue for the Samoan Dynasty and he further admitted having Rhodes’ back when needed.

Seth Rollins said he has a new name for The Rock and it’s “Diarrhea Dwayne”. The fans chanted that name after which Rock’s 21-minute video was discussed where he wanted him to lose the World Heavyweight Title.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on Smackdown

It was then The Visionary revealed that he has been cleared to return to in-ring action and will be on Friday’s SmackDown to confront The Bloodline. Seth Rollins also asked Cody if he had his back. In reply, Cody said he won’t cry on Instagram like The Rock but he will give his clear answer for WrestleMania 40 to The Rock on Smackdown.

Previously at Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes issued a Wrestlemania 40 challenge for a one-on-one showdown with The Rock. But The Brahma Bull instead pitched a tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and himself for Night One of the Show of Shows.

It has also been confirmed that If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins can win this match then The Bloodline will be barred from the Roman vs. Cody WWE Title match on Night 2, and it’ll just be Roman and Cody one-on-one in the ring. But if Rock and Roman win this match, then Roman vs. Cody on Night Two will be a “Bloodline Rules” match under No-DQ capacity.