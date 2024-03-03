Wrestlemania 40: Top WWE Star Vows To Find Path At WWE PLE After Chamber Match Failure

Raquel Rodriguez has long been touted to be a dominant force on the WWE Women’s roster but she’s yet to receive that big break. After conquering the NXT scene, her championship pursuit continued on the mainstay scene but to date, she’s yet to win a singles title. While she hasn’t been successful in her chase for the big Gold, there’s no doubt about her being a tough competitor in the WWE.

Back in 2023, Raquel Rodriguez went on a hiatus in December with the reason disclosed as her Mast Cell Activation (MCAS) Diagnosis. She has returned to make it to the Elimination Chamber which allowed topping female talents of the WWE to go to Wrestlemania but only one has seized the opportunity.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Lynch will now challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship while everyone else will look for a different path for the biggest PLE of the year.

Raquel Rodriguez sent a bold message on WWE Raw

Over on the latest episode of Raw, Raquel Rodriguez went one-on-one with Chelsea Green. The former NXT Champion dominated throughout the bout and won it and this was also not the first time that she squashed Green. After the match, the WWE Star having a Latin background spoke with Cathy Kelley at the backstage area during which she revealed her aspirations for her future.

Raquel Rodriguez was seemingly ready to find an alternate path to WrestleMania 40 and win the Women’s World Championship,

“I see all the gold in my future. I see myself standing at the top of this women’s division, and even though Elimination Chamber didn’t go quite as I had planned, I will still find my way to making it, in some form or way, into WrestleMania. I’m gonna be there.”

In the past few months, Raquel Rodriguez has already shown toughness by overcoming MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome). American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition where the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.