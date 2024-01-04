“I Think I’m One Of The Favorites,” Top WWE Superstar On Royal Rumble 2024 Win

The fray of WWE pay-per-views which are in store, will be kick-started with the Royal Rumble 2024 event. With January being the hosting month of the event, it will also commence the Road to Wrestlemania 40 in full gear, early next year. The event will reportedly go down from Orlando, Florida.

With a big match waiting at the biggest stage of them all, the race has already begun where WWE Superstars will be gunning for a Rumble win. During a recent interview with Wrestling News, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been one of those names who claimed himself to be one of the favorites to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match.

The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Was In Pipeline Much Longer Than WWE Universe Thinks

Gunther focused on winning the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024 match

As the winner of the annual 30-man Men’s Rumble match, he would get the opportunity to challenge for one of the Men’s World Championships (either the World Heavyweight Championship or Undisputed WWE Universal Championship). Featuring one of the main events of WrestleMania 40, Gunther seems to be laser-focused on clinching the biggest victory of his career at Royal Rumble 2024.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the natural progression from now on, I think. But we will see where it goes. I’m the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title,” Gunther stated on Royal Rumble 2024 win.

We’ll see. Rumble’s in a few months. If I’m in there, I think I’m one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. We’ll have to see.”

Time will tell whether WWE will consider the Royal Rumble 2024 win but he has certainly established himself as one of the top contenders, legit. As WALTER, he joined WWE NXT UK in 2019 and ended up holding the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days, the longest title holder in the now-extinct championship history.

In January 2022, he was renamed Gunther and was sent to the WWE main roster on Smackdown. After winning the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, he recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the entire WWE history.

No particular superstars or matches are yet to be announced for Royal Rumble 2024 but given that Gunther has been rumored to feature in a big match at Wrestlemania 40, WWE could be considering him to be one of the top contenders for the Men’s Rumble win. No confirmed update is there about the Women’s Rumble match winner.