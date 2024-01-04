The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Was In Pipeline Much Longer Than WWE Universe Thinks

2024 has begun and the chances of seeing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns dream match are bigger than ever within the next few months. The official tease for the match has been dropped by the returning People’s Champion and the WWE Universe was elated with the thought of it. The reality is WWE has this match in the pipeline for a much longer period irrespective of the fact that we had to wait forever for it.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has reportedly been something that WWE has been working on for just as long. In the recent reports provided via Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that “The Tribal Chief” gimmick was brought into the WWE programming in 2020 in the first place to set up a showdown with the Brahma Bull,

“That whole thing, ‘The Head of the Table’ and all that, and ‘Tribal Chief,’ was all done originally to build up the Roman Reigns-Rock match.”

Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE Smackdown New Year’s Revolution 2024

Meltzer further added that WWE wanted to host The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 but that match was intentionally shelved, reportedly so that the match could take place at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The two top WWE Superstars were once a lock for that show but plans fell through, presumably for The Rock’s Hollywood schedule.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was back in the discussion in late 2023 when Rock made a surprise return on Smackdown. WWE imminently pitched ideas for the match but plans were never locked until the latest return by The People’s Champion happened on Raw after eight long years.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could happen at Elimination Chamber

Upon appearing on the show, The Rock has teased going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his promo delivered on Raw. Presumably, the fans started to believe that this match would be declared to happen at Wrestlemania 40 in April. But in changed circumstances, it might end up happening even before the biggest PLE of the year.

BWE on X reported that if The Rock accepts WWE’s offer then The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will be happening at Elimination Chamber in Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia in late February.

“If The Rock accepts WWE’s offer, then he will face Roman Reigns at the Chamber in Australia. If he accepts the deal. Then yes. Aussie Aussie.”