Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

All

WWE

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 6:25 PM

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

Goldberg has been utilized by the WWE as a special attraction in the WWE since his earth-shattering return to the scene in 2016. WWE had churned out some marque matches from him over the past several years against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and even against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It’s safe to say that these appearances helped the WWE to sell out multiple big-time pay-per-view events based on which Goldberg was in a position to ask for a retirement match from the company which he was admittedly granted by the then company runner Vince McMahon. But a lot has since changed in the WWE as the company has been operating under the TKO banner owned by Endeavor.

That being said, chances of seeing Goldberg in one final match have just gone by the window. Still being a huge name on any show’s card, the WWE universe can’t help discussing the former WCW franchise players to be seen in action inside the squared circle. However, the fact is that his name isn’t in the mix for a massive return.

Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

Goldberg hasn’t been discussed by WWE for a return

Ringside News has recently received positive confirmation after speaking to its sources in WWE that Goldberg has never talked and hence there is no discussion around him for a return to the WWE,

“Goldberg’s feelings on his retirement and Vince McMahon’s alleged deception have come to light. But here’s the kicker – there’s NO talk of his WWE comeback! Ringside News was told that his name is not being brought up in any conversations for a return match.”

Goldberg returned to WWE for one last match which he lost to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia over the Universal Championship back in 2022. To compete in that match and put Reigns over, the WWE Hall of Famer had the specific demand of a retirement match which wasn’t fulfilled and he’s seemingly unhappy about it,

“I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked.”

Tagged:

Goldberg

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar
“I Just Want To Be In The Ring With Nikki Bella,” Admits Active WWE Raw Female Superstar

Jan 1, 2024, 7:24 PM

“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details
“My Time At NXT Was So Rocky,” Former Champion In WWE Reveals Details

Jan 1, 2024, 7:02 PM

WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode
WWE Raw: Spoilers From Big Title Match Outcomes Set For Day 1 Episode

Jan 1, 2024, 6:56 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Jan 1, 2024, 6:37 PM

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?
Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

Jan 1, 2024, 6:25 PM

Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024
Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 6:12 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy