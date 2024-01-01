Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

Goldberg has been utilized by the WWE as a special attraction in the WWE since his earth-shattering return to the scene in 2016. WWE had churned out some marque matches from him over the past several years against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and even against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It’s safe to say that these appearances helped the WWE to sell out multiple big-time pay-per-view events based on which Goldberg was in a position to ask for a retirement match from the company which he was admittedly granted by the then company runner Vince McMahon. But a lot has since changed in the WWE as the company has been operating under the TKO banner owned by Endeavor.

That being said, chances of seeing Goldberg in one final match have just gone by the window. Still being a huge name on any show’s card, the WWE universe can’t help discussing the former WCW franchise players to be seen in action inside the squared circle. However, the fact is that his name isn’t in the mix for a massive return.

Goldberg hasn’t been discussed by WWE for a return

Ringside News has recently received positive confirmation after speaking to its sources in WWE that Goldberg has never talked and hence there is no discussion around him for a return to the WWE,

“Goldberg’s feelings on his retirement and Vince McMahon’s alleged deception have come to light. But here’s the kicker – there’s NO talk of his WWE comeback! Ringside News was told that his name is not being brought up in any conversations for a return match.”

Goldberg returned to WWE for one last match which he lost to Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia over the Universal Championship back in 2022. To compete in that match and put Reigns over, the WWE Hall of Famer had the specific demand of a retirement match which wasn’t fulfilled and he’s seemingly unhappy about it,

“I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match.’ I did what he asked.”