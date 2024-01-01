Top WWE Star Signs New Contract Heading Into Royal Rumble 2024

With multiple contracts coming to an end, WWE has started to secure their talents, one at a time and Zelina Vega seems to be the latest one. WWE closed out 2023 in style with big-time revenue and now in 2024, their first priority will be locking in their top talents into new contracts.

The latest report from PWInsider claims that Zelina Vega has reached an agreement with WWE and signed a new multi-year deal to stay with the company. This was further confirmed by multiple WWE sources. It was also stated that this contract-inking process went down following the WWE-UFC merger under Endeavor’s TKO banner.

For those who don’t remember, Zelina Vega originally signed with the company in 2017 and started acting as a valet for Andrade on NXT and then on the main roster. She obtained her release in late 2020 due to third-party account handling but returned in 2021, and has since remained a consistent part of WWE programming.

AJ Lee Clarifies In-Ring Status After Fueling Up 2024 WWE Comeback Rumors

Zelina Vega has a couple of achievements as an active WWE wrestler

After leaving the role of Andrade’s manager, Zelina Vega started wrestling to become the inaugural Queen’s Crown as well as a one-time women’s tag team championship winner. In 2023, she joined the LWO soon after having a high-profile title match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

In an interview with WrestleZone, Zelina Vega previously expressed her gratitude for getting the chance to wrestle for a championship in her home country of Puerto Rico,

“I mean, really, I’d have my family there. I would have the support of everybody that’s supported me throughout the years. And it just feels like a perfect scenario, you know? So, what would it mean? It makes me speechless because I don’t know how to describe how much it would mean to me. There are no words for me to describe how much it would mean to me.”

As revealed on Instagram in the fall of 2023, Zelina Vega kicked off a new venture with Dakota Kai by launching their podcast. Both these names shared the news, revealing that the new gaming podcast is called “ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL” and the episodes will be airing on YouTube.