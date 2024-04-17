Liv Morgan has long been considered to be a universal babyface figure on the WWE Women’s Division but things have changed in the last two weeks. Since her comeback to TV at the Royal Rumble 2024, she had vowed to make Rhea Ripley pay for taking six months off her career in last year’s summer.

With that the ‘Liv Morgan Revenge Tour’ began and she stayed true to her promise in the most unthinkable manner that no one saw coming. Two nights after her successful Women’s World Championship defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley was assaulted backstage by the former Smackdown Women’s Champion on Raw.

In an update from PWInsider, Liv Morgan sent Rhea right into the wall leading to her AC joint sprain injury. This resulted in damage to the AC joint connecting her collarbone and right shoulder. The sudden injury then forced Rhea to relinquish her Women’s World Championship and she is now expected to be out of action for multiple months to follow.

No backstage heat was noted on Liv Morgan for injuring Rhea Ripley

Since it’s rare on WWE programming to pick up an injury in a scripted backstage brawl, many are thinking that Liv Morgan could be dealing with backstage heat in the company. As per a report of Fightful Select, those speculations are not true. There appears to be no animosity directed towards the former SmackDown Women’s Champion for the injury that should keep Rhea out for six months,

“As mentioned, there’s no heat on Liv Morgan for the Rhea Ripley injury. It happened when she went into the wall last week.”

As mentioned above, WWE announced on Raw that a new Women’s World Champion will be crowned on Raw, next week. With no details regarding the competitors or the match, the rumor mill is running rampant about a potential announcement. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan remains on strong contender to pick up the belt.

In a backstage segment on Raw, Liv Morgan said everyone is hating on her for injuring Rhea Ripley, but there was no sympathy for her when Rhea hurt her shoulder, last summer. Liv said this is the beginning of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, and the end of the tour will see her become the new Women’s World Champion.